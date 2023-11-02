India and Sri Lanka's bowling attacks couldn't have been in more different head-spaces before playing each other at the 2023 World Cup in Mumbai today.

In their last match, India bludgeoned England to 129/10 to register a 100-run win. With pacers firing from both ends in the powerplay and spinners finishing the job in the middle overs, the hosts put forward their best performance of the tournament and kicked off conversations of this being India's greatest-ever ODI bowling lineup.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, were already suffering due to injuries and form. However, a failure to even challenge Afghanistan while defending 241 and losing by seven wickets in Pune on Monday just stood out as their worst foot forward.

Now, both attacks will lock horns at a ground that has seen two of the highest first-innings totals and two of the worst second-innings collapses in the tournament. Toss might play a major role but it's equally likely that the gulf between the two teams' quality might prove to be an even bigger difference maker.

Keeping all that and more in mind, we have predicted three bowlers who could take the most wickets today:

#3 Mohammed Shami

With contrasting reports coming through from everywhere and pitch conditions deemed to be dry for the Lucknow ODI, Mohammed Shami's place in India's playing XI didn't look certain. His magical spell of 4/22 would have definitely changed that. He now has nine wickets from two matches at an average of just 8.44.

India are taking a big risk with their five-man bowling attack but Shami's ability to bowl in all phases makes them a much more daunting force when it comes off. The bouncy pitch at Wankhede, which has helped seamers in the first innings and has become a hunting ground under the lights in the second, would suit him well.

Sri Lanka have had a couple of good individual performances but their batters have shown a tendency to throw away good starts. India have previously exposed their weakness against swing and seam and today could see a repeat of that.

#2 Dilshan Madushanka

Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been a bright silver lining in Sri Lanka's campaign so far. With 13 wickets from six matches at an average of 24.46, he's their top wicket-taker and the fifth-best overall.

The 23-year-old wasn't considered too big a part of Sri Lanka's 2023 World Cup plans and has slowly grown into a crucial and even special cog in the playing XI.

As he showed against the Dutch, he has the control and discipline to bowl on helpful wickets. Against Australia, he dismissed Steve Smith (for his first World Cup duck), David Warner, and Marnus Labuschagne in a spell of 3/38, flaunting a slingy action that made his in-swingers difficult to judge.

India, left by skipper Rohit Sharma up top, have countered left-arm seamers brilliantly this World Cup. However, they haven't played a lot in swinging conditions. If Wankhede stays true to what we've seen so far, Madushanka's guile and novelty might pose big problems to India.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

The leader of India's bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah, is the safest choice for a wicket-taking prediction. Fantasy Cricket players who didn't include him in their teams would know just how consistent he has been with his returns.

Currently, he's the third-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps from six matches, two behind Shaheen Shah Afridi who has played one game more. For bowlers who have featured in more than two matches, he has the best average - 15.07.

The last time India faced Sri Lanka, in the Asia Cup 2023 final, it was him with his control who laid the foundation for Mohammed Siraj's havoc at the other end. His overall numbers against the Lakans are exemplary too - 25 wickets from 12 matches at 15.07. He hasn't gone wicketless against Sri Lanka since 2017.

After his injury, Bumrah has come to the 2023 World Cup with enhanced abilities with the new ball and an equally lethal skillset for the middle overs. Sri Lankan batters are likely to have a really hard time trying to keep him at bay.