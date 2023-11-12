2023 World Cup: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs Netherlands match ft. Virat Kohli

The final group game of the ICC ODI World Cup will see Team India square off against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns in the marquee competition. While India occupy the top spot with eight wins in as many games, the Netherlands languish at the bottom of the table with only two victories.

It might look like the Dutches have had a worrying campaign, but Scott Edwards and company have had plenty of highs, including a win against South Africa. They will look to beat the mighty Indians with a 2025 Champions Trophy berth on the line.

The Men in Blue, on the other hand, will look to continue the momentum ahead of the semi-finals and final. Despite being a dead rubber, head coach Rahul Dravid hinted that they are unlikely to tinker with their combinations. The hosts will look to have a good match simulation ahead of the top-four clash against New Zealand.

The Bengaluru wicket has been true to the batters and plenty of runs are expected on Sunday when India play against the Netherlands.

On that note, let's take a look a three players who could score the most runs in today's India vs Netherlands match.

#1 Virat Kohli

The former Indian skipper has been in breathtaking form in the ongoing ODI World Cup. Virat Kohli has amassed 543 runs in eight matches at an average of 108.60, including three centuries and two fifties. He is currently the third-highest run-scorer after Rachin Ravindra and Quinton de Kock.

Kohli is well aware of the conditions and enjoys a decent record here having played for the Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. The right-handed will relish batting on this wicket and if he gets going, expect another big knock from the talismanic batter.

#2 Rohit Sharma

The Indian skipper has set the ball rolling for the Men in Blue with his aggressive batting. He boasts a strike rate of almost 125 in this World Cup, the most among the top 10 highest scorers, barring Glenn Maxwell.

Rohit Sharma has 442 runs in his kitty from eight matches and will look to add more to his tally against the Dutch. He got a good start in the last game against South Africa but failed to cash in it. Thus, Rohit will be motivated to play a big knock and complete the preparations for the big semi-final.

#3 Shubman Gill

The young Indian opener had a start-stop campaign in the World Cup going by the year he has had in 50 overs cricket. Shubman Gill has managed to score only two half-centuries in six games.

The right-handed batter will be eager to register his maiden World Cup hundred on Sunday. If he gets his eyes in, Gill can destroy the Netherlands attack single handedly.