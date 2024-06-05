2024 T20 World Cup: 3 players who starred and 2 who flopped in today's India vs Ireland match ft. Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

Team India had to endure a few blows on a dangerous wicket at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York, but they managed to get over the line in comfortable fashion on Wednesday, June 5. They beat Ireland by eight wickets to make a winning start to their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

It was a mixed bag for the Men in Blue, whose bowlers enjoyed the conditions on offer after Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first. While most of their players did well, particularly their bowlers, a couple of batters failed to make an impression.

Here are three players who starred and two who flopped in the India vs Ireland 2024 T20 World Cup match.

#5 Star - Jasprit Bumrah

India v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Jasprit Bumrah was always going to enjoy bowling at the Nassau County International Stadium, even if he wasn't given the new ball.

Bumrah was brought into the attack in the sixth over and had Harry Tector in all sorts of trouble to start with a maiden. He went on to pick up two wickets, including that of Tector.

Bumrah conceded just six runs in the three overs he bowled and helped himself to a catch as well.

#4 Flop - Virat Kohli

India v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Virat Kohli is arguably the greatest batter in the history of the T20 World Cup, but his stint in the latest edition didn't get off to a great start.

Opening the batting, Kohli tried to take the attack to the opposition even though the conditions weren't forthcoming for batting. He flashed once and missed, but got an edge off his next attempt that went down to third man.

The intent was a welcome sign, but Kohli couldn't execute well enough.

#3 Star - Rohit Sharma

India v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Rohit Sharma's form has been a major talking point over the last month or so. He needs to have a prolific World Cup if India are to go far in the tournament.

Fortunately for Rohit, he was granted a lifeline at second slip at the start of his innings. And he managed to cash in by making a half-century on a pitch where everyone else struggled, although he had to retire hurt after copping a blow on the shoulder.

It wasn't Rohit's most fluent knock, but as he said at the post-match presentation, he got to spend some time in the middle.

#2 Flop - Suryakumar Yadav

Coming in after the 10-over mark, Suryakumar Yadav tried to take the attack to Benjamin White and perished in the process. With India almost over the finish line, he could've adopted a more careful approach, especially with a well-set Rishabh Pant at the other end.

Going forward, the Men in Blue will need to ensure that Suryakumar, who is easily their best T20 batter, isn't confined to the dugout for large portions of their batting innings. He needs to face as many balls as possible.

#1 Star - Hardik Pandya

India v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Hardik Pandya had a superb outing in New York as he got the ball to move around in both directions and picked up three wickets.

Pandya's ball to dismiss Lorcan Tucker was a particular standout as he got appreciable inward movement off the pitch to dismiss the dangerous Ireland No. 3. He also sent back Curtis Campher, who was looking to take the attack to the opposition.

Pandya's improved bowling form will be a massive asset for India going forward, especially if they need to field an additional spinner.

