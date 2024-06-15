2024 T20 World Cup: 3 records that can be broken in today’s India vs Canada match

That India and Canada are playing against each other on Saturday (June 15) in Florida is itself a big feat. The two countries have all the ingredients for a cricketing rivalry — a unique bond due to the diaspora and a recent controversial political history. However, they have never played an international game against each other.

This match (which is not certain, considering the weather in Florida) might be the start of a storied journey, especially if Canada, like other associate nations, can take a powerhouse like India close to show that they belong at this level. At the same time, a few individual records are at stake which could enhance this historic contest. Check them out below:

#3 Kaleem Sana can create a tiny bit of history for Canada

Expand Tweet

Trending

Due to Canada's nascent T20I journey, the records and milestones being approached by their players also seem small in front of the other teams. However, they are not insignificant, for these are the first and second-generation players laying the foundation of probably an excellent T20 history.

Left-arm medium-fast bowler Kaleem Sana is also on the verge of a record. If he picks up two wickets against India on Saturday, he'll become the fastest to 30 T20I wickets for Canada, doing so in just his 20th match in the format.

Only two bowlers Dillon Heyliger and Saad Bin Zafar have reached the milestone before him and they did it in their 23rd and 24th games, respectively. Considering India's troubles against left-arm pace, you can't put it past them.

#2 Virat Kohli's eternal chase for the boundary record

Senior Indian batter Virat Kohli has had a forgettable 2024 T20 World Cup campaign so far, one that nobody would have expected after he earned the Orange Cap in IPL 2024. He has just five runs in three games and has failed to go past the powerplay even once. He'd be grateful to move out of New York to see what Florida has to offer.

Since the start of the tournament, he has been close to Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene's record for most fours in T20 World Cups. In 30 appearances, Kohli has scored 104 boundaries, with the last coming against Pakistan, his only one in this edition. Eight boundaries in his 31st innings would take him past Jayawardene's 111. Since Jayawardene also took 31 innings for it, Kohli can no longer beat his pace.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah can be the joint-quickest Indian to 20 T20 World Cup wickets

Expand Tweet

If India doesn't rest Jasprit Bumrah, the ace pacer could be in for a brilliant record. Four wickets against Canada, in his 14th match in the T20 World Cup, would make him the joint-quickest alongside Ravichandran Ashwin to the milestone.

Ravindra Jadeja took 20 matches to take 20 wickets in T20 World Cups. Bumrah would also be the second Indian pacer to the record, with Hardik Pandya getting there in his 19th T20 World Cup match, against the US in New York.

Like Arshdeep Singh showed against the USA, four wickets in this tournament is quite possible. If Bumrah hits his stride right, he might even threaten more than that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback