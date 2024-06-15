2024 T20 World Cup: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s India vs Canada match

The 2024 T20 World Cup group stage is almost done, and the India-Canada clash in Florida on Saturday is awkward. That's mostly because the chances of a game are low thanks to the flood-like situation around the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill.

If a game happens, though, India would want to rest some key players, considering the time most of them have spent in IPL 2024 and the long season ahead. Meanwhile, Canada would want to use this opportunity to take the match as close as possible and would love a shortened contest, even a five-over one.

Below, we have predicted three bowlers who can play the biggest role in the game by picking up the most wickets:

#3 Dilon Heyliger

Canada's highest wicket-taker so far at the 2024 T20 World Cup, right-arm pacer Dilon Heyliger could be a big threat to India. He has an awkward angle and keeps things tight around the body, forcing the batters to take extra risks.

It shows in his average of 11 and economy rate of five for his five wickets in three games. He's yet to go wicketless in the tournament and is coming off back-to-back best spells for his team against Ireland and Pakistan (he also got Babar Azam out).

India have changed their methods and are playing a ton of left-handers in their 11, all of whom are unlikely to be rested. Heyliger's ability to take the ball away from lefties could be handy and buy him a few wickets against the Men in Blue.

#2 Hardik Pandya

Both matches at this venue have been washed out so we don't know what the conditions would be like. Hardik Pandya gets on the list because of his excellent form. He has been all-class with the ball since the second half of IPL 2024 and has as many as seven wickets in just three innings in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

His tight-length balls, cutters, and bouncers have been perfect for the middle-overs in US conditions and you can expect the same to continue against Canada's shaky middle order.

In the likely absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Pandya's four overs would be key. India would hope he does enough to take the confidence forward.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj didn't pick up any wickets against the USA. They were a tad unlucky but it was also because they weren't needed to pick up the wickets either as Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh ran a riot on the other end.

Arshdeep's 4/9, including two massive blows in the first over, placed him on the pedestal of India's second-best T20 bowler at the moment. It showed that when he gets it right, it's better than most of his peers and counterparts in the world.

Canada and their substantial Punjabi contingent might face something similar if they are not careful. On a fresh-ish wicket with a lot of moisture around, if a game is possible, Arshdeep would be India's ace weapon.

