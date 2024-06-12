2024 T20 World Cup: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s India vs USA match

It's funny that right now, the best way to promote cricket further in the USA is to see India lose them in New York on Wednesday. It probably won't happen (Pakistan would've thought the same) but even a close game would add fuel to the cricketing fire that the ICC is trying to light in the country.

And close games are a thing for the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The hit-the-deck-friendly conditions here even out the difference in quality between the two teams. If Pakistan's batting could crumble at a much better surface, India would at least need to be extremely wary of the bowling attack.

Below, we list three players across the two teams who can pick the most wickets:

#3 Saurabh Netravalkar

USA's highest T20 wicket-taker Saurabh Netravalkar's story has gone everywhere since he helped his team win the Super Over against Pakistan. The Mumbai-born Oracle employee not only defended 19 in that over but also took the important wickets of Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed during the first innings.

More important than his form is the fact that he's a left-arm quick. Even for a better Indian team with a ton of left-handers from top to bottom, his skills would be a problem. He's quite versatile so shouldn't have a problem adjusting to New York.

He'll probably try to skid the balls through from around the wicket to right-handers and keep it away from the lefties from over the wicket. The Indians will have to be on their toes and extremely careful against him.

Else, as perhaps the biggest threat high on confidence, he might snap up a ton of wickets.

#2 Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj seems to have found his mojo at the 2024 T20 World Cup. He didn't take a wicket against Pakistan but bowled an exceptional spell, conceding just 19 runs in his four overs.

When it comes to hitting the hard length and making the ball jag both ways - what works the best in New York - he's among the best.

For slightly inexperienced teams, he's quite difficult to play at first because of his zipping pace and bullish demeanor. USA's batters, who have tried to play out pacers calmly while finding the loose deliveries to muscle can have a tough time against him because like against Pakistan, he won't try much and keep hitting the right areas.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

India's superhero Jasprit Bumrah would be the first name on a World T20 11 at the moment. So it's only natural that we continue having him at the top here. The right-arm quick is in superb form, coming off a Player of the Match performance against Pakistan, having bowled one of the best four-over spells known to T20 cricket.

Irrespective of whether the USA players plan to play him out or bat on the front foot, Bumrah is likely to come on top with at least a few wickets on a pitch as helpful as this one.

He'll show pace, extra bounce, yorkers, seam movement and whatever is required. The batters are likely to feel they have never faced someone like him before.

