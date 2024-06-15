2024 T20 World Cup: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs Canada match

Team India will face Canada in their final Group A game at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Saturday, June 15. The result of the match will have no bearing on the outcome in the points table as the USA and India have already progressed through to Super Eight from Group A.

The Men in Blue have won all three of their group games and have deservedly booked their Super 8 berth. India defeated Ireland by eight wickets in their opening fixture before prevailing over arch-rivals Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller. Rohit Sharma and company then got the better of co-hosts USA to cruise through to the Super 8 stage.

India will look to continue their winning momentum when they face Canada and end the USA leg of the T20 World Cup on a high.

Canada, on the other hand, have played well in patches and have one victory in three games. They will look to punch above their weight against the mighty Indians and sign off from the T20 World Cup on a high.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's India vs Canada match.

#1 Rishabh Pant

The wicketkeeper has been India's best batter in the tournament with 96 runs from three matches at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 124.67.

This is Rishabh Pant's first international assignment since the horrific car accident in December 2022. The Delhi-born cricketer has looked excellent while batting at No. 3 and will look to keep the momentum going against Canada before the Super 8 phase begins.

#2 Virat Kohli

The former Indian skipper has had a horrific campaign so far with the bat. Virat Kohli landed in the USA after winning the Orange Cap in the IPL 2024 but since then, he has looked out of touch. Virat Kohli has aggregated only five runs in three games and his confidence might have taken a jolt.

Kohli will back himself to be among the runs against Canada. He will look to spend some time in the middle and get his rhythm back before the Men in Blue fly to the West Indies for the business end of the T20 World Cup.

#3 Nicholas Kirton

The left-handed batter has been Canada's highest scorer in the T20 World Cup with 101 runs in three matches at a strike rate of over 140. He scored a fine half-century against the USA and backed it with a 49-run knock against Ireland.

Nicholas Kirton will look to end the campaign with another blistering innings against a star-studded Indian attack.

