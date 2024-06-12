2024 T20 World Cup: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs USA match

Brimming with confidence after two wins in as many games, Team India will square off against co-hosts USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, June 12. A win today would almost seal Men in Blue's place in the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup 2024.

India, quite deservingly, have won both their games. They were put to the test by Pakistan in a low-scoring encounter, but the bowlers did an exceptional job to bail the team out. Rohit Sharma and company will look to continue the momentum against the USA.

The United States, on the other hand, have punched above their weight in the T20 World Cup. They gunned down a massive target against Canada before beating Pakistan in Super Over. Monank Patel and company will be riding high on confidence and will look to cause another upset against India.

The batters have had their task cut at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Another challenging wicket will beckon batters from both camps and they will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's India vs USA match.

#1 Rishabh Pant

The wicketkeeper has been India's best batter in the T20 World Cup so far. He has carried his IPL 2024 form with the Delhi Capitals (DC) to the global T20 event.

Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 36 in the first game against Ireland to help the team chase down 97. The southpaw then chipped in with a match-defining 42 against Pakistan to put the team's total to 119. He has 78 runs from two matches at an average of 78 and a strike rate of 136.84.

Pant has adapted to the No. 3 role excellently and will look to continue his stellar form against the USA.

#2 Aaron Jones

The USA's middle-order batter has taken the tournament by storm with his blistering batting. Aaron Jones is currently the second-highest scorer with 130 runs from two games at a strike rate of 196.96.

Jones scored a blistering 94* off 40 deliveries against Canada in the opening game of the T20 World Cup to help the USA chase down 195 runs. He followed it up with an unbeaten 36 against Pakistan.

Jones will be motivated to perform against a heavyweight side like India and has a good chance of overtaking Rahmanullah Gurbaz as the leading scorer in the tournament.

#3 Virat Kohli

The former Indian skipper has had a dismal start to the T20 World Cup campaign. He scored one off five balls against Ireland before managing only four off three deliveries against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli has fallen prey to aggressive shots in both matches and will be desperate to hit the straps against the hosts. The right-handed batter will look to spend some time in the middle and get some runs under his belt before the Super Eight stage.

