2025 Champions Trophy: 2 players who starred and 1 who flopped in today's India vs Australia match ft. Virat Kohli

India entered the final of yet another ICC tournament as they beat Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 4. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which played host to the contest, will now be the venue for the summit clash as well.

India have been the team to watch out for in white-ball cricket in recent times and managed to get over the line against a spirited Australian side despite losing the toss. A number of players made key contributions to the Men in Blue's victory, although a couple of key names failed to deliver.

On that note, here are two Indian players who starred and one who flopped in their Champions Trophy clash against Australia.

#3 Star - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli didn't polish off the chase and survived a dropped catch soon after crossing the half-century mark, but otherwise, it was a classic chase from the superstar batter.

Kohli came to the crease halfway through the powerplay and didn't seem to be in any discomfort throughout his innings. He rotated strike well off the spinners and found the boundary when necessary, accompanied by Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Axar Patel.

Kohli couldn't finish the job as he found long-on off Adam Zampa, but it was a beautifully paced effort that rightfully deserved the Player of the Match award.

#2 Flop - Shubman Gill

Wielding an MRF bat for the first time in his career, Shubman Gill failed to deliver in the crunch clash against Australia. Deprived of strike in the first few overs, the opening batter struck a powerful boundary through midwicket but fell soon after.

Gill, trying to run Ben Dwarshuis down to third man, chopped one onto his stumps. The wicket was slow, leading to the ball stopping a bit off a good length, and he should've exercised more caution while playing a low-percentage shot.

Gill now has two failures in a row, although the Men in Blue won't be concerned about his form.

#1 Star - Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami still isn't at full fitness, but he's fighting hard. The veteran fast bowler turned in a penetrative 10-over spell that helped India maintain control over the first innings despite the pitch not offering much turn to the four-pronged spin attack.

Shami nearly dismissed Travis Head in the very first over and harassed Cooper Connolly before forcing the young left-hander to nick off. He showcased good control through the middle overs, using the nature of the pitch and angles from around the wicket to keep the Aussie batters in check.

Shami produced an important breakthrough by dismissing Steve Smith and later sent Nathan Ellis back to the pavilion. He finished as India's most economical bowler and single-handedly carried the pace attack.

