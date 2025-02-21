2025 Champions Trophy: 2 players who starred and 1 who flopped in today's India vs Bangladesh match ft. Virat Kohli

India reaffirmed their status as firm favorites to lift the 2025 Champions Trophy as they commenced their campaign with a routine win on Thursday, February 20. The Men in Blue beat Bangladesh by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After the Tigers won the toss and opted to bat, they were reduced to five down inside the powerplay but recovered well to post a defendable 228. India got over the line with 21 balls to spare, and although there were certain points in the chase where it seemed like Bangladesh would enter the contest, there were no real hiccups.

However, it wasn't a perfect display from the Men in Blue, with a few batters failing to deliver and only three bowlers being among the wickets. On that note, here are two Indian players who starred and one who flopped in their Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh.

#3 Star - Shubman Gill

The world's top-ranked batter is regarded as highly for a reason. Shubman Gill's prolific run in the 50-over format continued as he compiled a superb century to take India over the line against Bangladesh.

Gill curbed his shot-making on a tricky track and only put away what he could without taking any unnecessary risks. The opening batter held down one end and rotated strike well, keeping India abreast of the required run rate even as wickets fell at the other end.

A sumptuous pull that went 98m over midwicket and another delightfully flicked six were two notable highlights from Gill's match-winning knock.

#2 Flop - Virat Kohli

A man who usually puts up runs for fun in ODIs, Virat Kohli didn't seem anywhere close to his best against Bangladesh. The superstar batter struggled to get accustomed to the pace of the Dubai wicket, and his efforts to force the pace were rather painful to watch.

As Rishad Hossain bowled a penetrative spell where he hit the right lengths and got appreciable turn, Kohli moved around in his crease to make something happen but couldn't break free. Eventually, he tried to give himself room and cut one through point, only to find the fielder.

Kohli found a way to overcome his burgeoning spin weaknesses and have a prolific campaign in the 2023 World Cup, but he seems to be a shadow of the batter he once was. Oppositions will be keen on choking him with spin at Dubai over the remainder of the tournament.

#1 Star - Mohammed Shami

Battling age and constant injuries, Mohammed Shami has been on a downward spiral over the last year or so. The veteran fast bowler has clearly lost a yard of pace and doesn't bustle through the crease with the same rhythm that saw him dismantle oppositions at the last World Cup.

However, even the current version of Shami is one of India's best pacers, as he proved against Bangladesh. He produced two important breakthroughs in the powerplay to give India the upper hand and returned to prise out three more scalps, becoming the fastest ever in terms of balls bowled to reach 200 ODI wickets.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Shami's performance will greatly encourage India.

