2025 Champions Trophy: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s India vs Bangladesh match ft. Arshdeep Singh

India and Bangladesh will begin their 2025 Champions Trophy campaigns as they are set to meet each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, February 20.

The last time these two sides met in the Champions Trophy was during the semifinal of the 2017 edition, which the Men In Blue won comfortably by nine wickets.

This time around, India are coming into the 2025 Champions Trophy on the back of a 3-0 victory against England in the three-match ODI series at home. While Bangladesh lost their last ODI series 3-0 against the West Indies, they also lost thier only warm-up match before the marquee ICC event against Pakistan Shaheens by seven wickets.

Both teams will be eager to begin the tournament on a positive note with a win and gain early momentum. That said, in the lead up to this clash, let us take a look at three players who could pick the most wickets in today's India vs Bangladesh match.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s India vs Bangladesh 2025 Champions Trophy match

#3 Taskin Ahmed

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed had an eventful tour of West Indies in December last year. He picked up 11 wickets in the Test series and 7 wickets in the T20I series. While he picked up just a solirary wicket from the two ODIs he played, a successful tour overall will give him confidence ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Taskin is among the experienced bowlers in the Bangladesh squad having played 77 ODIs with 109 wickets at an average of 30.01 and an economy-rate of 5.41 with 5 four-wicket and 2 five-wicket hauls to his name.

Against a strong Indian top order with batters such as Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, Bangladesh will hope for Taskin to provide them with some early strikes upfront.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is among the senior players in the squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Alongside Kuldeep Yadav, he is expected to be India's lead spinner in the tournament.

Jadeja displayed brilliant form with the ball in the recent ODI series against England at home. The left-arm spinner was the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the series with six scalps from three games at an average of 10.16 and an economy-rate of 3.21.

Should the surface slow down in the middle overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Jadeja will certaily prove to be a lethal weapon for India with the ball. He will then have a crucial role to play and is expected to carry his form from the England series.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is expected to share the new ball alongside Mohammed Shami in this encounter. The pitch is expected to offer some help to pacers early on with seam movement and Arshdeep will look to most of the conditions on offer early on.

He played just one ODI in the England series but returned with figures of 2/33 from five overs. In the recent past, he has been a sensation for India in T20Is and will be eager to translate the same performances in the one-day format as well.

Arshdeep is a wicket-taking bowler, having grabbed 14 scalps from the nine ODIs he has played so far at an impressive average of 23.00 and economy-rate of 5.17. The young pacer is among the players to watch out for in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

