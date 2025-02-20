2025 Champions Trophy: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs Bangladesh match ft. Rohit Sharma

India and Bangladesh will open their 2025 Champions Trophy campaigns at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. It is a Group A clash and both teams will be keen to start on a winning note.

These teams met in the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-final, where the Men In Blue completed a thumping nine-wicket victory, thanks to Indian captain Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 123.

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to get better for batting as the game progresses and all eyes will be on batters, who will be eager to put up impactful performances for their respective teams.

Bangladesh will hope to avenge their defeat from the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-final while India will be expected to repeat their display from that fixture. On that note, here are three batters who could score the most runs in the clash between the Asian neighbours.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs Bangladesh 2025 Champions Trophy match

#3 Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a key player to watch out for from their squad. While Bangladesh lost their 2025 Champions Trophy warm-up match against Pakistan Shaheens, Mehidy impressed with the bat, top-scoring with a 53-ball 44 for his team.

The 27-year-old had a successful ODI series with the bat against the West Indies, ending as the second-highest run-scorer for his team and fourth-highest overall. He scored 152 runs from three games at an average of 50.66 with a top-score of 77.

For Bangladesh to have any chance in this game, it will be important for Mehidy Hasan Miraz to build on his recent performances with the bat and deliver once again.

#2 Shubman Gill

India's batting superstar Shubman Gill is among the players to keep an eye out for in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The 25-year-old recently became the new No.1 ranked batter in the ICC Men's ODI batting rankings.

Shubman Gill has been in sublime touch, ending as the highest run-getter in India's recent ODI series against England at home. The right-hander piled on 259 runs from three matches at an average of 86.33 and a strike-rate of 103.60 with a century and two fifties.

He played a key role in India's campaign during the 2023 World Cup and will similarly be expected to carry his brilliant form into the Champions Trophy. Should he manage to do that, Gill is definitely poised for a big score in India's opening game against Bangladesh.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who will open the batting alongside Gill, will be desperate to begin the tournament well. Rohit has scored 481 runs from ten games from two Champions Trophy editions at an average of 53.44 with a hundred and four fifties.

His highest score of 123 not out also came against Bangladesh in the semi-final of the 2017 edition. He returned to form with a century in the second ODI of the home series against England in Cuttack, scoring 119 runs off just 90 balls at a strike-rate of 132.22.

The Indian captain carries immense experience and has been a consistent performer in this format for the Men In Blue. It will be crucial for Rohit to get going with the bat from the word go and set an example for the rest of the team to follow and build upon.

