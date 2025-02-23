The highly anticipated 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. It is a crucial match for both sides with one looking to strengthen its position and the other fighting to survive.

Ad

India began their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a win over Bangladesh, beating them by six wickets. On the other hand, Pakistan lost their opening match against New Zealand by a heavy margin of 60 runs.

Therefore, this is a must-win encounter for Pakistan if they are to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals alive. India's batters put up a fine show in their first game while Pakistan's batting struggled to put up a fight chasing 321 runs against New Zealand.

Ad

Trending

That said, let us take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in today's 2025 Champions Trophy fixture between India and Pakistan.

Three players who could score the most runs in today's India vs Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy match

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 Babar Azam

Babar Azam is among the top and most experienced batters in this Pakistan line-up. As a senior player, he will be expected to deliver in this high pressure fixture against India.

Babar did not look at his absolute best against New Zealand in their 2025 Champions Trophy opener. He struggled in his innings, scoring 64 runs off 90 balls opening the batting while chasing 321 runs with a strike-rate of just 71.11.

Ad

Nonetheless, having gotten some runs under his belt with a half-century and spending time at the crease will give him some confidence to try and better this performance against India.

Star India batter Virat Kohli did not start the 2025 Champions Trophy well with the bat. He struggled during his short stay at the crease, scoring only 22 runs off 38 balls and had a tough time playing spin in Dubai.

Ad

However, Pakistan lack quality spinners in their squad and are playing with just one specialist spinner. This could make it slightly easier for Virat Kohli as Pakistan's spin attack may not pose a massive threat to him.

Moreover, Kohli has a brilliant record against Pakistan and is known for scoring runs against them, particularly in ICC events. He also has an impressive record in the Champions Trophy, scoring 551 runs from 14 matches at an average of 78.71 with five half-centuries.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shubman Gill has been in terrific form for India in the recent past in the one-day format. He was the leading run-scorer in three-match home ODI series against England and carried his form into the 2025 Champions Trophy as well.

Gill scored an unbeaten century against Bangladesh, batting on a tricky wicket under some pressure to guide India home and finished the game for them. He led the chase with an unbeaten 101 off 129 balls, hitting 9 fours and 2 sixes in his knock.

The young right-hander looks unstoppable given the form that he is in and has delivered under pressure despite big names such as Rohit Sharma and Virat being present in India's batting line-up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback