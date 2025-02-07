2025 Pakistan ODI tri-series: National Stadium, Karachi pitch history and ODI records

The 2025 Pakistan ODI tri-series will start on February 8 at the National Stadium in Karachi. Hosts Pakistan will play against New Zealand in the series opener. The third team participating in the tri-series is South Africa.

Pakistan and New Zealand have named full-strength squads for the tri-series, while South Africa have gone with a 'B' team because of the SA20 league. It should not be a surprise if Pakistan and New Zealand emerge as the finalists of the tri-series.

Karachi's National Stadium will host all the matches. Before the series begins, here's a glance at the pitch history and ODI records of the iconic venue in Pakistan.

National Stadium, Karachi ODI records

ODI cricket returns to Karachi for the first time since May 2023. The venue has played host to 54 matches. Interestingly, teams losing the toss have won 29 out of the 54 games on this ground.

Here are some other important stats to know from the previous 54 matches played in Karachi:

ODI matches played: 54

Won by teams batting first: 26

Won by teams batting second: 26

Matches with no result: 2

Highest individual score: 181 - Sir Viv Richards (WI) vs Sri Lanka, 1987

Best bowling figures: 6/13 - Ajantha Mendis (SL) vs India, 2008

Highest team total: 374/4 - India vs Hong Kong, 2008

Lowest team total: 115 - Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 310/4 - India vs Sri Lanka, 2008

Average first-innings score: 244.

National Stadium, Karachi pitch report

The pitch report for every match will be broadcast live before the toss happens. Generally, the pitch in Karachi is equally helpful to bowlers and batters. There have been totals of more than 350 and less than 150 at this venue.

Pakistan have a decent 25-20 win-loss record in ODI cricket at the National Stadium. New Zealand played six ODIs in Karachi in 2023, while South Africa last played an ODI in Karachi back in 1996.

National Stadium, Karachi last ODI

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 47 runs in the previous ODI match played at this venue on May 7, 2023. Will Young's 87-run knock guided New Zealand to 299. In response, Pakistan lost all their wickets for 252 despite an unbeaten 94-run knock from Iftikhar Ahmed.

The batters smashed 10 sixes in that ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan. 20 wickets fell in the game, with spinners taking eight of them.

Brief scores: New Zealand 299 (Will Young 87, Shaheen Afridi 3/46) beat Pakistan 252 (Iftikhar Ahmed 94*, Henry Shipley 3/34) by 47 runs.

