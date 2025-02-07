2025 Pakistan ODI tri-series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan will compete in a tri-nation ODI series, starting on February 8. This series will help all teams finalize their team combinations ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

It is a great opportunity for players of New Zealand and South Africa to get adjusted to the conditions in Pakistan, which is also the host for the Champions Trophy. Surprisingly, South Africa have sent a 'B' squad for this series because of SA20.

Home team Pakistan and Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand have named full-strength squads for the tri-series. Big names like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, and Devon Conway will be in action during the series.

Before the competition starts, here's a look at the full schedule and telecast details for the matches.

2025 Pakistan ODI tri-series schedule (with match timings in IST)

The first, third and final match of the Pakistan tri-series will start at 2.30pm IST. Only the second game of the series between New Zealand and South Africa has a start time of 10am IST. Here is the full schedule:

Match 1 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, February 8, 2.30pm IST.

Match 2 - South Africa vs New Zealand, February 10, 10am IST.

Match 3 - Pakistan vs South Africa, February 12, 2.30pm IST.

Match 4 - Final, February 14, 2.30pm IST.

2025 Pakistan ODI tri-series TV channel and live streaming details

No Indian TV channel has bought the rights for Pakistan's home matches. Hence, this series will not be available on TV for the Indian audiences. Live streaming option will be available on FanCode.

Fans already having a monthly or annual subscription of FanCode can watch the series live under that plan. Otherwise, fans can also buy the special packs launched by the platform exclusively for this series.

India: FanCode (Live streaming only).

