Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: 3 players who will be under added pressure 

Niranjan Jha
CONTRIBUTOR
News
284   //    31 Jul 2018, 21:17 IST

#1 Adil Rashid


England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

There is no doubt regarding Rashid's limited overs credentials. But his First Class figures leave much to be desired. His bowling average is 35.07. In the 10 Tests that Rashid has played previously, his bowling average has been nearly 43.While Rashid's selection for the Tests was interesting, what has grabbed more attention is the furore that has erupted over it. Yorkshire have not taken kindly to it, given that he had turned his back on First Class cricket. Michael Vaughan and Geoff Boycott have not left anything unsaid and Rashid has fired back.

It is quite evident though that his selection has not been made on past red ball performances. He managed to outfox some batsmen, notably Kohli, in the ODI series and England selectors then placed their bets on him. The weather also played a factor as the English heatwave this summer had made the pitches seem drier than usual. But with recent rains, a normal pitch is being expected.

Whether Rashid will manage to pose some challenging deliveries to the Indians remains to be seen. But what is certain is that a bad match or two is going to strengthen the arguments of the naysayers.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Cheteshwar Pujara Adil Rashid Cricket Controversies Squads Test cricket
Niranjan Jha
CONTRIBUTOR
England vs India 2018, Talking Point: Why Indian openers...
RELATED STORY
3 England players India can target in the first Test 
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 1st Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 English players who might be...
RELATED STORY
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 7 Indian Players Who Need To Step...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 3 instances when India gave...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 3 things to look forward to in upcoming...
RELATED STORY
England vs India Tests : 4 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us