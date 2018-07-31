England vs India 2018: 3 players who will be under added pressure

Niranjan Jha

#1 Adil Rashid

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

There is no doubt regarding Rashid's limited overs credentials. But his First Class figures leave much to be desired. His bowling average is 35.07. In the 10 Tests that Rashid has played previously, his bowling average has been nearly 43.While Rashid's selection for the Tests was interesting, what has grabbed more attention is the furore that has erupted over it. Yorkshire have not taken kindly to it, given that he had turned his back on First Class cricket. Michael Vaughan and Geoff Boycott have not left anything unsaid and Rashid has fired back.

It is quite evident though that his selection has not been made on past red ball performances. He managed to outfox some batsmen, notably Kohli, in the ODI series and England selectors then placed their bets on him. The weather also played a factor as the English heatwave this summer had made the pitches seem drier than usual. But with recent rains, a normal pitch is being expected.

Whether Rashid will manage to pose some challenging deliveries to the Indians remains to be seen. But what is certain is that a bad match or two is going to strengthen the arguments of the naysayers.

