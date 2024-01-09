3 Afghanistan players India need to be wary of in the T20Is ft. Qais Ahmed 

A fresh series beckons as Team India are set to face Afghanistan for three T20Is, starting on January 11 (Thursday). The opening fixture will take place at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, followed by games in Indore and Bengaluru.

The series will see the welcome return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom played their last T20 international during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Under the leadership of Rohit, India boast an experienced team. However, they will be without some of their key players, including Suryakumar Yadav (injured), Hardik Pandya (injured), and Jasprit Bumrah (rested).

Afghanistan, meanwhile, are a team full of rising stars, known for their fearless approach and unpredictable spin variations. They have been even more phenomenal to watch ever since Jonathan Trott's appointment as head coach in July 2022.

While Team India will see the upcoming three T20Is as dress rehearsals for the crunch T20 World Cup 2024, they can't take their neighbors lightly. Afghanistan have time and again proved that they are no pushovers and can be quite threatening with their relentlessness.

While the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will obviously be leading the group, there are some individuals who can come out with a surprise package against India.

On that note, let's take a look at three Afghanistan players India need to be wary of in the upcoming T20Is.

#3 Najibullah Zadran

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka- DP World Asia Cup

Despite being with the Afghanistan team for over a decade, Najibullah Zadran has not been a household name as he has failed to put up stellar performances consistently.

But that does not undermine his prowess as he can really change the course of a match on his day. Zadran had a poor ODI World Cup 2023. However, he has some decent numbers while playing the shortest format in India, having scored 300 runs at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 137.53.

These is a great record for a batter who usually operates as a finisher. The 30-year-old is known for his aggressive style of play and can really tonk the ball long and hard.

Najibullah made his T20I debut as a 19-year-old and is Afghanistan's third-highest run-getter with 1,752 runs in the format. His batting average of 31.85 and a strike rate of 139.71 is the best by any Afghani batter with a minimum of 500 runs.

#2 Hazratullah Zazai

Afghanistan v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

It might come as a surprise to a few, but Hazratullah Zazai holds the record for smashing the second-highest individual score in a T20I (among full members) game. His incredible knock of 162* came in just 62 balls against Ireland in Dehradun back in 2019.

Zazai made his debut for Afghanistan as an exciting young 18-year-old in 2016. He kept his place in the team as an opener and even ended up as the highest run-getter for the side in 2019 with 345 runs at a strike rate of 165.86.

Similar to Zadran, the 25-year-old also has a tendency to score runs in India. In the eight T20s he has played in the country, Zazai has accumulated 304 runs at an average and a strike rate of 43.43 and 168, respectively.

With his powerful muscles and six-hitting technique, Zazai can cause a rampage in the powerplay. In the batting-friendly conditions in India, Zazai could be a genuine threat and pounce on a slightly inexperienced Indian pace attack.

#1 Qais Ahmed

Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks: Semi Final - Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day

Another name on the rich list of spinners to come from Afghanistan, Qais Ahmed is rapidly carving his name in the cricketing world with his potent blend of mystery and guile.

The leg-spinner shot to success during the 2018 U-19 ODI World Cup, where he ended up as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps at an average of 12.50.

A well-travelled individual, Qais has played competitive cricket for as many as 17 different teams and has participated in various high-quality T20 leagues, including the Big Bash League, The Hundred, and Pakistan Super League, among many others.

Qais' signature weapon is the googly, delivered with a high-arm action and bamboozling late turn. His ability to control his line and length allows him to build pressure, creating wicket-taking opportunities.

Despite being just 23 years old, the tweaker has played 148 T20 games, in which he has picked up 173 wickets at a miserly economy rate of 7.29.

With Rashid Khan potentially not fit for the opening T20I, Qais can play his maiden international match against India.

