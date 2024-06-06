3 all-rounders to have scored a fifty and taken three wickets in a men's T20 World Cup match ft. Marcus Stoinis 

Australia beat Oman by 38 runs in a Group B match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Wednesday, June 5. The Kangaroos put up a decent total of 164-5 in the first innings on a rather sluggish surface but were able to restrict their opponents to 125-9.

David Warner (56) and Marcus Stoinis (67*) were the heroes for Australia with the bat while Mehran Khan picked up two wickets for Oman.

Ayaan Khan (36) was the only batter for Oman who offered any resistance even as Stoinis (3-19) tore through their batting order and picked up the win for the Aussies. Thanks to his efforts, Stoinis joined a rare group of all-rounders who scored a half-century and picked up three wickets in a T20 World Cup game.

We look at three all-rounders who have achieved this rare feat in a T20 World Cup game:

#1 Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo in action in the Hundred.

West Indian legend Dwayne Bravo, who is currently the bowling coach of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, comes first on this list as he was the first to achieve this feat in the world.

Bravo achieved this rare double in the 2009 T20 World Cup against India at Lord's when he picked up 4-38 in the first innings, restricting his opponents to 153-7 in their quota of 20 overs.

In response, the Windies were able to chase this total down in a mere 18.3 overs thanks to Bravo scoring an unbeaten 66.

Lendl Simmons, who came in at number three, also helped out with 44 runs of his own. Bravo remained unbeaten till the end along with Shivnarine Chanderpaul to take his team home.

#2 Shane Watson

Sam Konstas of the Blues (L) receives his debut cap from Shane Watson ahead of his debut during the Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Tasmania at SCG, on November 28, 2023, in Sydney.

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson comes second on this list, and interestingly, he achieved this rare double of scoring a fifty and picking up three wickets in a T20 World Cup game on two occasions.

What is even more interesting is that he achieved them both in the 2012 T20 World Cup, which was held in Sri Lanka and won by the West Indies.

Watson first achieved this feat against Ireland when he picked up 3-26 and then scored 51 with the bat to lead his team to victory.

The Aussie repeated this against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo when he picked up 3-37 to help restrict India to 140-7. He then returned to hit a swashbuckling 72 off 42 balls to chase the target down for his team.

#3 Marcus Stoinis

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is the latest entrant to this list owing to the unbeaten 67 he scored with the bat against Oman on Wednesday and the 3-19 he picked up with the ball.

Stoinis was brilliant with both bat and ball for Australia in this game and deserved to be named the player of the match, which he was.

His 67 was instrumental in Australia setting up a total of 164-5 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, against the Asian side as were his wickets later on to restrict his opponents to 125-9 in their quota of twenty overs.

