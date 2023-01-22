3 Australian batters who can score a double-hundred in ODIs

Australia are probably the best ODI team in cricket history, and that's evidenced by the sheer number of World Cups they've won. That's what makes it all the more surprising to find that none of the seven double centurions in ODI cricket are from Australia.

For a team that has absolutely blown away bowling attacks and has batters who can score at a lightning-quick rate, it's a mystery how they haven't had a batter breach the 200-run mark in ODI cricket so far.

However, it shouldn't be long before someone achieves that, and on that note, let's look at the three players most likely to score a double hundred for Australia in ODIs.

#3 David Warner

David Warner has blown hot and cold across formats for quite some time now. However, the fact remains that he is a destructive batter who can take the game away from the opposition on his day.

It's quite surprising that a player who scores runs at his pace hasn't managed to score an ODI double century.

However, his highest score in the format is 179, and had he batted on for a couple more overs in that game, he could've become Australia's first double-centurion in ODI cricket.

While Warner isn't likely to remain an international cricketer for too long, he still has enough time and the ability to score an ODI double-ton before he retires.

#2 Steve Smith

Steve Smith isn't as dashing or aggressive as Warner, but his brisk scoring and strokeplay put him up there with the most elite run scorers in the world.

While he has had the most success in Test cricket, Smith has shown that he can hold his own in ODI cricket as well as in the T20 format.

As evidenced by his back-to-back hundreds in the BBL, Smith has the ability to change gears at will, and his ability to play both spinners and pacers equally well ensures he always keeps the scoreboard ticking.

He's also likely to continue batting at No. 3 for Australia, and that should ensure he gets enough time at the crease to potentially score a double-hundred.

It's not always the swashbucklers and big-hitters who score big; a run accumulator like Smith, who likes to bat through the innings, has a very good chance of achieving the same.

#1 Travis Head

It's remarkable how underrated Travis Head, the ODI batter, is. It's unclear if it's because Australia haven't played much ODI cricket recently or if his exploits in Test cricket have taken center stage. However, in his brief resurgence as an opener in ODIs, he has been outstanding.

In 2022, Head scored 550 runs in nine innings, averaging 68.75 at an astounding strike rate of 112.24. A naturally attacking batter who never shies away from playing his shots, Head already has a 150 to his name.

Looking at his stats and temperament, I don't think it would be a surprise if he becomes the first ODI double centurion from Australia.

