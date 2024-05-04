3 Australian players who were part of their 2022 T20 World Cup squad but not part of 2024 edition ft. Aaron Finch

Australian cricket team announced their T20 World Cup 2024 squad on May 1 as they gear up to lift the coveted trophy for the 2nd time in history. The squad didn't have any surprises, with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh picked to lead the side.

While Steven Smith comes a massive omission, it doesn't come as a surprise, given how he fails to fit in the current Aussie side. With Australia having a new captain from the last edition, they will look to put behind the disappointing campaign endured on home soil.

Below are 3 Australian players who were part of the 2022 World Cup squad, but will miss out on the 2024 edition.

3) Kane Richardson

Kane Richardson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Kane Richardson has found himself on the fringes of Australia's limited-overs squads since debuting in 2013. The 33-year-old made it to the 2022 T20 World Cup squad as the selectors trusted his death-overs skills.

However, he played only one match in the tournament, bagging figures of 4-0-48-1. Richardson last played a T20I in November 2023, but failed to create an impact significant for him to be considered for the World Cup.

The right-arm pacer has picked up 45 scalps in 36 matches at 23.53, but is unlikely to get an opportunity again at the international level anytime soon.

2) Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch. (Image Credits: Getty)

Aaron Finch is argubaly one of Australia's best openers in the limited-overs format and has a promising record in ODIs and T20Is. The Victorian is also the first captain to lead the country to T20 World Cup win, doing so in 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the Men in Yellow captured the crown after beating New Zealand in the final.

However, Finch retired after the 2022 edition. The right-hander's form with the bat wasn't particularly great despite playing a match-winning knock against Ireland. The 37-year-old managed 107 runs in 3 matches at 53.50, but had a strike rate of only 110.50.

He also missed Australia's final group game against Afghanistan due to an injury. While the defending champions edged Afghanistan out by 4 runs, it wasn't enough for them to qualify for the semi-finals.

1) Steven Smith

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

Steven Smith's exclusion was far from a surprise as the star right-hander failed to crack the code in T20 international cricket despite playing over 60 matches in the format. The former Aussie captain also got opportunities to bed a spot at the top of the order, but he could not return with scores good enough to seal place in the squad.

Smith was part of Australia's squad in the T20 World Cup squad, but played only in theif final group game against Afghanistan and was dismissed for 4. With the likes of Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, and Marcus Stoinis in the side, the selectors decided to eliminate the sheet anchor from the side.

