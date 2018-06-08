3 batsmen in ODI history to hit centuries against 11 countries

Here we take a look at the 3 batsmen in ODI history to hit centuries against 11 countries.

Tendulkar was the first batsman to score an ODI double hundred

ODI format is arguably still the favorite among ardent cricket frenetics. Twelve Test playing countries hold a permanent ODI status right now.

Apart from them, four others countries (Scotland, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Nepal) holds a temporary ODI status at the moment.

Scoring centuries in One Day Internationals is not an easy feat. With 49 hundreds, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most hundreds by a player in ODI cricket.

Ricky Ponting, Herschelle Gibbs, Sachin Tendulkar, Ross Taylor, Hashim Amla, and Virat Kohli were the only players who have scored ODI centuries against nine test playing nations.

Ponting holds a unique record of scoring centuries against 10 different countries in ODI’s and also the only player in this format to score 22 hundreds as a captain.

There are only three players in the history of ODI cricket who has scored at least a century against 11 different countries. Without much ado, let’s take a look the name of those 3 record holders.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

Arguably the greatest cricketer of his generation, Tendulkar has scored centuries against 11 countries in One Day Internationals.

He became the first international cricketer to achieve this feat in 2012 when he struck a brilliant 114 against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangala National Stadium in Dhaka.

Tendulkar broke quite a few records on that evening in Dhaka. He became the only cricketer to hit 100 centuries in international cricket.

In addition to that huge feat, he also became the first player to score centuries against 11 countries in ODI cricket.

He also became the first player in ODI cricket to score 200 runs in an innings when he struck an unbeaten 200 against South Africa at the Roop Singh Stadium in 2010.

Countries against which Sachin Tendulkar scored a ODI hundred - Australia, Bangladesh, England, Kenya, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.