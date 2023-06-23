3 batters who have batted on all five days of a Test in 2023

Amongst the rarest of rare feats in cricket is to have batted on all five days of a Test. It comes down to a number of factors, including the weather potentially having a say in the contest, particularly in an era where teams are pushing the game forward in a bid to win.

The late ML Jaisimha was the first batter to achieve this feat, having done so in a Test against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata back in 1960. Since then, only 12 other batters have managed to park themselves at the crease on every day and batted on and on without being fazed.

Incidentally, three of them have happened to do so in 2023 alone. Let's take a look at those three instances below:

#1 Kraigg Brathwaite

Kraigg Brathwaite (center) has been incredibly consistent with the bat in recent times.

If England plays Bazball, West Indian Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite knows how to activate BrathBall. Mind you, he's not all about occupying the crease and playing marathon innings, having shown a tendency to keep the scoreboard moving in recent times.

It is rather fitting that Brathwaite is part of an exclusive list of batters who have batted on all five days of a Test. And it happened to come in the 1st Test against Zimbabwe earlier this year in Bulawayo. A rain-affected opening day saw him resume his innings on the second, where he remained unbeaten on 116 before the weather played spoilsport again.

Eventually, the experienced batter finished on 182 on the third day and declared the innings on 447/6. Once Zimbabwe declared themselves on 379/9 on Day 4, Brathwaite remained unbeaten on 11 before being dismissed for 25 on the final day.

The hosts held on for a draw despite West Indies' spinners wreaking havoc.

#2 Tagenarine Chanderpaul

In the very same Test that Brathwaite batted on all five days, his opening partner Tagenarine Chanderpaul replicated the feat himself. The dogged left-handed batter showed just why he is rated so highly by pundits and put on an opening stand of 336 with his skipper.

While Brathwaite failed to get to his double-hundred, Chanderpaul converted his maiden Test century into one and remained unbeaten on 207. He walked out to open the innings alongside Brathwaite in the second essay too and ended up batting on all five days.

Chanderpaul played on to his stumps for 15 on the final day even as he achieved the rare distinction.

#3 Usman Khawaja

Australian opener Usman Khawaja's resurgence in Tests since the start of 2022 has been sensational. Ever since he got a lifeline to play the Sydney Test against England, striking twin tons in the game, he hasn't looked back.

Khawaja returned to thwart England in the opening Test of the ongoing Ashes series. With Ben Stokes boldly declaring on the opening day, the southpaw saw off a four-over batting period before parking his caravan for good on Day 2. He notched up a resilient century - his first in England - and put Australia in a good position at Stumps.

Khawaja resumed his innings the next morning but was bowled by Ollie Robinson as the Aussies came within seven runs of England's first-innings score. Rain hampered play for a good part of the rest of the day, and once Australia were set 281 to win, the stylish opener held fort on the fourth day before notching up a half-century on the last.

Khawaja chopped a slower one back onto his stumps off Stokes and couldn't see his team through, but captain Pat Cummins ensured that Australia completed a famous Ashes victory.

