3 batters who can replace Marnus Labuschagne in Australia's 11 ft. Cameron Bancroft

Australia are in a spot of bother with the form of their star number three batter Marnus Labuschagne.

Apart from not being up to the mark in Australia's previous Test series against the West Indies at home, Labuschagne has also struggled for form in New Zealand, where the Aussies are touring.

In the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, Labuschagne got out for 1 and 2 in the two innings that he walked out to bat, raising questions about his suitability in seaming conditions.

Although he is bound to be persisted with by captain Pat Cummins owing to his strong record, the national selectors will be running a few names in their minds as possible replacements.

In this listicle, we bring to you three batters who can step in for Labuschagne in case he is left out:

Matt Renshaw in action in the Sheffield Shield.

The most obvious option to replace Labuschagne in the playing XI is that of Matt Renshaw, who is already in the Australian squad and does not need to be flown in for the second Test.

Renshaw, being a southpaw, will provide an excellent option for the Aussies with the variety he brings to the fore.

Also, having had previous experience in Test cricket, the tall left-hander can be expected to settle in quickly.

If he is asked to bat at number three, Renshaw will not complain too much and take up the job comfortably.

#2 Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft, who has seen his career take an about-turn after the ill-fated tour of South Africa in 2018, is now back in the reckoning for a comeback in Test cricket.

Bancroft is the leading run-scorer of the 2023-24 Sheffield Shield (as well as the previous one) and will hope that this brings him back into the fray.

With Labuschagne going through a rough patch of form, Bancroft can be expected to be brought back into the side.

If he is asked to bat at number three, Bancroft will take the opportunity with both hands and try to cement his place in the side.

Beau Webster in action in the Sheffield Shield.

Perhaps the most surprising inclusion in this list is that of Beau Webster, who may seem to many to be a left-field choice.

However, there is a reason behind his inclusion. Webster is the second-highest run-scorer in the 2023-24 Sheffield Shield with 664 runs to his name, and that speaks highly enough of his abilities against the red ball.

Whether he can bat at number three in Test cricket is a different question altogether, but it has to be noted that Webster averages more than 60 in the domestic four-day competition.

This will give him a lot of confidence if he is indeed called up to replace Labuschagne.

