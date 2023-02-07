3 batters with the potential to score 6 sixes in an over in 2023

Pakistan's T20 finisher Iftikhar Ahmed has been in red-hot form in recent times, lighting up the Bangladesh Premier League with his sensational power hitting. In the 10 games that he played for Fortune Barishal, the veteran batter made 347 runs at a strike rate of 161.40 with the help of three fifties and a century.

In the latest episode of 'Ifti Mania', the 32-year-old smashed six sixes in an over off Wahab Riaz during an exhibition game between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi ahead of the 2023 season of the Pakistan Super League.

His antics earned him appreciation from all corners of the cricketing landscape. He was also awarded a cheque of 5,00,000 PKR by the Chief Minister of Balochistan after the game.

Here, we look at three cricketers who have the ability to replicate the feat of hitting six sixes in an over:

#1 Tim David

It has been an exceptional last few months fro Tim David who has also made his debut for Australia recently

Tim David has made a name for himself as a T20 specialist in recent times. He recently made his international debut for Australia, before which he was a globetrotter, playing in various T20 leagues around the world. His exceptional power-hitting skills made Australia fast-track him and select him for the T20 World Cup last year.

The 26-year-old is vastly experienced, having featured in 154 T20 games, in which he has scored 3296 runs. What stands out is his exceptional strike rate of 162.20, making him one of the most destructive finishers at the moment.

He has smashed 196 sixes in his T20 career and given that he is the designated finisher for most of the teams that he plays for, there is a huge chance that on his day, the burly Aussie can smash six sixes in an over.

#2 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya's stocks have been on the rise in recent times

The last year or so has been sensational for India's ace all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. His recurring back injury was beginning to hamper his career and there were doubts as to whether he would be as effective as he was earlier, post his surgery.

He was made the captain of the Gujarat Titans last year and even then, not many gave him and his side a chance. However, the 29-year-old proved all his detractors wrong as he led his side to IPL glory in their maiden season. He led from the front, often standing tall in tough situations.

Post the T20 World Cup Down Under, Pandya was made the captain of India's T20 team, with the selectors choosing to rest the big boys. Pandya has also been appointed as the vice-captain of the ODI side, which goes on to show the rise in his stocks.

Pandya is one of the best power hitters going around in today's times and has smashed 210 sixes in T20 cricket. Like David, he is also a brilliant finisher and has the potential to replicate Iftikhar Ahmed's feat.

#3 Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis is one of the most destructive finishers going around at the moment

Marcus Stoinis is one of the more destructive batters going around and his skills have put him in high demand in T20 leagues around the world. The 33-year-old well-built Australian has tons of experience in the shortest format, having played 219 games against some of the best in the business.

Stoinis has 180 sixes to his credit in the format and is seen as a finisher by most of the teams that he features in. Given his reputation and strong finishing abilities, it should not come as a surprise if Stoinis manages to hit six sixes in an over in the near future.

He was last seen in the recently concluded Big Bash League in which he scored his runs at a strike rate of over 150. He will soon be seen in the IPL for the Lucknow Supergiants.

