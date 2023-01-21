3 batters who could score most runs in the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand 

After a nail-biting first ODI in Hyderabad, which saw India beat New Zealand by 12 runs, the two teams are set to go head-to-head once again on Saturday, January 21. The highly anticipated encounter will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

It was an absolute run-fest in Hyderabad, with fans witnessing 686 runs being scored in the first ODI. Shubman Gill came up with a historic double century in the first innings and Michael Bracewell almost dragged his team to the finish line with his 140-run knock during the run-chase.

While the pitch in Raipur will carry a bit of mystery given that the venue hasn't hosted an international match before, batters from both teams will be desperate to make their mark in the series.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who might have a great outing in the upcoming second ODI between India and New Zealand.

#3 Rohit Sharma - India

Rohit Sharma will be gutted about not having a big score against his name so far this year. The Indian skipper has gone past the 30-run mark thrice in his last four ODI innings but has only converted that into one half-century.

However, Sharma has looked authoritative in his approach against the new ball and given how easily he has found boundaries in recent games, a big score might be around the corner for him.

The 35-year-old will be hopeful that he can convert his recent starts into a big score in the second ODI.

#2 Michael Bracewell - New Zealand

New Zealand were staring at a heavy defeat at 131/6 before Michael Bracewell almost single-handedly dragged them over the finish line in the first ODI. Bracewell put the Indian bowlers to the sword with his belligerent 140 from just 78 balls.

The hosts had no answers to the onslaught from the southpaw, who has a career strike rate of 122.2 in ODIs. He brought up his century in just 57 balls, registering the third fastest hundred by a Kiwi in men's ODIs.

Given his immaculate form, it wouldn't come as a surprise if New Zealand promoted Bracewell higher up the order in Raipur.

#1 Shubman Gill - India

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



We are sure 🏻



#CricketTwitter #indvsnz Indian boys will continue to dominate cricket with their bat 🤩🏏We are sure Indian boys will continue to dominate cricket with their bat 🤩🏏We are sure 👊🏻#CricketTwitter #indvsnz https://t.co/Oo6XXm3csi

Probably the most obvious choice for this list, Shubman Gill, has been in dream form, especially in one-day cricket for India.

The talented youngster is in sublime form and is averaging a ridiculous 103.7 across four ODI innings so far this year. With his sumptuous but brutal batting exploits in the previous ODI, Gill joined the 200-run club and will look to continue his merry run in Raipur as well.

The 23-year-old compliments Rohit Sharma brilliantly at the top of the order and the Kiwi bowlers will need to be right on their money if they want to see Gill's back early on Saturday.

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes