3 batters who could score the most runs in the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand 

After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Raipur on January 21, Team India are set to lock horns with New Zealand in the final ODI. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

The visitors will be utterly disappointed by their batting efforts in the previous game and will hope for a better outing on Tuesday. The Tom Latham-led side came up with one of their worst batting performances ever and were bundled out for a paltry 108 inside 35 overs in Raipur.

Barring Glenn Phillips (36 off 52), Mitchell Santner (27 off 39) and Michael Bracewell (22 off 30), none of the Kiwi batters even got into double figures.

The hosts comfortably chased down the target with a loss of just two wickets and registered their largest victory (by balls remaining) over New Zealand. They had nearly 30 overs to spare when they reached the target thanks to Rohit Sharma's quickfire 51 and Shubman Gill's unbeaten 40.

Heading into the final ODI, batters from both teams are expected to do well since the conditions at the Holkar Stadium are considered great for the batters.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could possibly have a great outing in the third ODI between India and New Zealand.

#3 Glenn Phillips | New Zealand

Glenn Phillips was the only New Zealand batter to show any kind of resistance in Raipur

One of New Zealand's most dangerous hitters, Glenn Phillips hasn't set the stage alight in the series so far.

The flamboyant batter was cleaned up for 11 when he went for a wild hoick in the first ODI. In the next game, Phillips tried his best to rescue an awful batting performance by the entire team. His 36, the highest score on the team, included five boundaries and he also showed signs of his abilities.

Phillips possesses plenty of power and also has some runs under his belt from the previous game. The 26-year old will hope to make full use of the shorter boundaries in Indore and end the series on a high.

#2 Rohit Sharma | India

It's been more than 50 international innings since Rohit Sharma last breached the three-figure mark for India. While the Indian skipper didn't seem to be at the peak of his powers in 2022, he has been in ominous touch so far this year.

Rohit has particularly excelled in the powerplay overs. However, he has come under the scanner for throwing his wicket away after getting starts on a number of occasions.

He scored a well-made 34 in the opening ODI in Hyderabad before skying a fairly straightforward delivery to mid-on. The Mumbai batter then smashed his 48th ODI half-century in Raipur, but was trapped in front by a delivery that kept low.

Regardless, Rohit will be one of the batters to watch out for and will be hopeful of finally converting a start into a big score.

#1 Shubman Gill | India

Shubman Gill is having a terrific ODI series against New Zealand [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Probably the most obvious choice for this list, Shubman Gill has been in incredible form, especially in one-day cricket, for India.

The talented youngster is averaging a ridiculous 113.7 across five ODI innings this year. With his sumptuous but brutal batting exploits in the first match of this series, Gill joined the unique club of players to score a double century in the format. He will look to continue his merry run in Indore after scoring an unbeaten 40 in Raipur.

The Kiwi bowlers will need to be right on the money if they want to send Gill back to the dugout early on Tuesday.

