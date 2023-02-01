3 batters who could score the most runs in the upcoming 3rd T20I between IND and NZ 

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is scheduled to host the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand today (February 1). The ongoing three-match T20I series is currently level at 1-1 after the hosts trounced the Kiwis by four wickets in Lucknow on Sunday (January 29).

On the rank turner in Lucknow, the batting departments of both teams found it extremely hard to sustain. As a result, New Zealand managed to score only 99/8, their lowest T20I total ever against the Men in Blue.

India too didn't get past the target with ease as it took them 19.5 overs to score the required 100 runs.

Heading into the final ODI, batters from both teams are expected to do well since the conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to be great for the batters.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could possibly have a great outing in the third T20I between India and New Zealand.

#3 Hardik Pandya - India

Hardik Pandya will be rearing to stamp his authority on the game and leave an impression on his hometown Gujarat.

The local lad knows the ground well and even averages 30 at a strike rate of over 132 at the venue. Although the Indian T20I captain hasn't set the stage on fire in the ongoing series, he has looked resolute in both fixtures so far.

After enjoying starts in the first two T20Is, Pandya will want to build on and leave a mark on the series decider on Wednesday.

#2 Devon Conway - New Zealand

Recognizing why Devon Conway will be crucial for New Zealand in the ongoing T20I series is not tough.

Conway is expected to steer through the Kiwi innings and build towards a large total in the absence of Kane Williamson. He is a skilled player of both pace and spin, and once he settles in, Conway promises to be a deadly asset.

The southpaw notched up his ninth T20I half-century in the opening T20I in Ranchi and handed his side the ascendency in the second T20I as well.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav - India

The world saw a different version of Suryakumar Yadav on the sluggish surface of Lucknow. The star Indian batter hit just a solitary boundary, which was also the winning shot in his unbeaten innings of 26 off 31 balls.

Having been the highest run-getter in the series with 73 runs at an average of 73.00, the flamboyant dasher will be itching to end the series on a high note.

SKY should also take confidence from the fact that he averages 106.5 in T20I series deciders and will once again be the most dangerous individual for the Kiwis to deal with.

