×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Best ODI bowling figures in a losing cause

Vishal Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
60   //    17 Dec 2018, 02:05 IST

Cricket as a sport has changed drastically over time, especially with the advent of shorter formats and the alterations of the rules that have changed the nature of the contest between the bowlers and the batsmen. However, one thing that has remained constant is that cricket is a team sport, where all the 11 players have to contribute in their respective domains to achieve victory.

That said, there have been numerous instances when a player has taken the game away from the opposition with his lone stupendous performance. Interestingly, these spell-binding performances have not always been able to take their team across the finish line.

Here are three phenomenal bowling performances in one-day international cricket which had all the attributes to be a match-winning performance but unfortunately ended up on the losing side.

#3 Mitchell Starc - 6/28 against New Zealand, World Cup 2015

Australia v New Zealand - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Australia v New Zealand - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Mitchell Starc grabbed eyeballs when he took a four-wicket haul in his second ODI match, against Sri Lanka in 2010. While the effort came in a losing cause, Starc gained immediate stardom.

The lanky fast bowler with the ability to swing the ball at pace was looked at as a successor to Brett Lee, and became a regular feature in the Australian limited overs side.

But Starc's best one-day performance came against arch rivals New Zealand in the World Cup of 2015, when he dismissed six Kiwi batsmen while giving away a mere 28 runs in nine overs.

Australia elected to bat first after winning the toss and set a measly target of 152 for the Kiwis in a low-scoring encounter. Starc with his deadly late swing brought Australia back in the match, but the Black Caps managed to reach the target with a solitary wicket to spare.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Team Mitchell Starc Shane Bond
Vishal Singh
ANALYST
A software engineer, a passionate follower of cricket.
7 ODI hat-tricks that came in a losing cause
RELATED STORY
Ranking the best ODI bowling attacks in the world at present
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
Top five performances in 50-overs  World Cup finals
RELATED STORY
5 great bowlers who retired just short of a major...
RELATED STORY
Most controversial XI featuring the cricketers who were...
RELATED STORY
5 biggest wins in Bangladesh's cricket history
RELATED STORY
Longest national anthems amongst cricketing nations
RELATED STORY
5 Cricket World Cup facts that you may not know
RELATED STORY
5 players with 150 ODIs whose average never dropped below 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us