3 best Cameron Green catches at gully

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has earned a lot of attention over the last few months. The all-rounder has impressed cricket fans with his batting, bowling and fielding performances for Australia at the international level and Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Green is one of the few cricketers, who can bat anywhere in the lineup and score runs for the team. He can also bowl pace for his team and grab a stunning catch every now and then to provide his team with crucial breakthroughs.

The gully region is one of the most important fielding areas in Test cricket because whenever there is a thick outside edge from the batter's willow, the ball travels to the gully fielder. If the gully fielder is a good catcher, he can even convert half-chances and help his team take the vital wickets.

Cameron Green has taken only 21 catches for Australia in Test cricket so far, but the following three were absolute blinders in the gully region.

#1 Cameron Green takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Ben Duckett in The Ashes

In the ongoing Ashes Test match between Australia and England at Edgbaston, Cameron Green took a one-handed catch to dismiss England's Ben Duckett in the second innings. Duckett got off to a good start and scored 19 runs off 27 balls before edging a delivery from Pat Cummins towards the gully region.

Green had to dive to his left to complete a stunning catch. The on-field umpires could not decide if it was a clean catch, which is why they asked the third umpire to make a decision. The replays showed that Green had pulled off one of the best catches in Ashes history to dismiss Duckett at Edgbaston.

You can watch the video of the catch here.

#2 Cameron Green's blinder to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane in ICC World Test Championship final

The much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia took place earlier this month in England. Australia gained the upper hand in the first phase of the game, but Ajinkya Rahane's half-century in the first innings helped India fight back.

Rahane was inching closer towards his century when he played a delivery from Pat Cummins towards the gully region. It looked like the ball would easily cross the gully fielder and travel to the boundary line, but Green's perfectly executed one-handed catch helped Australia dismiss the in-form Indian batter.

You can watch the catch at 2:54 mark in the following video.

#3 Green dives to his left to dismiss Shubman Gill with a controversial catch

Green sparked one of the biggest controversies of the WTC final with his catch to dismiss Indian opener Shubman Gill in the second innings. Gill could not judge a ball from Scott Boland to perfection, and the ball traveled towards the gap between the slip and the gully fielders.

Cameron Green dived to his left to grab the ball. Whether the catch was cleanly taken or not is another thing, but the Australian all-rounder put tremendous effort to complete the attempt. The third umpire ruled Gill out in that innings.

