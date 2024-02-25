3 best coaching setups in WPL 2024 ft. Mumbai Indians 

The second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) got off to an electrifying start, with the defending champions Mumbai Indians defeating the Delhi Capitals on the final delivery of the season opener. Playing in her maiden WPL game, Sajeevan Sajana, a relatively unknown name, smashed a six off the final delivery of the match to take her side to a memorable victory.

Even the second match didn't fail to live up to the expectations, with Royal Challengers Bangalore defeating the UP Warriorz in another last-ball thriller. The situation was eerily similar to the opening game but this time, it was the bowling team who came out triumphant. It has been the best possible start to a tournament which is still in its infancy.

The tournament has created a lot of buzz among cricket fans and the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore was all geared up for the first two games of the competition. The local and overseas talent on display has been incredible but a lot of credit should go to the coaching set-up and the scouting team to form a team from scratch.

Having said that, let us have a look at the three best coaching setups in WPL 2024:

Michael Klinger is the current head coach of the Gujarat Giants.

The Gujarat Giants have one of the best coaching setups in the second edition of the WPL. Former Australia batter and a prolific run-getter in the shortest format of the game, Michael Klinger was appointed the head coach ahead of the season, replacing Rachael Haynes.

The Gujarat Giants also have the presence of arguably the greatest batter in women's cricket Mithali Raj. She continues to be the team mentor while Nooshin Al Khadeer continues her role as a bowling coach. Gavan Twining is the fielding coach while Tushar Arothe is the batting coach for the Gujarat Giants.

# 2. Delhi Capitals

Former England first-class batter Jonathan Batty was appointed as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals ahead of the inaugural season. Under his tutelage, the Capitals performed well in the inaugural edition, only to get beaten by the Mumbai Indians in the final.

A former Surrey and Gloucestershire wicket-keeper batter, Batty was the coach of the Oval Invincibles women's team when they won The Hundred titles in 2021 and 2022. He was also the head coach of Melbourne Starts in the WBBL.

Batty is assisted by Lisa Keightley and Hemlata Kala, who are both prominent names in the women's game. Biju George is the fielding coach of the Delhi Capitals.

# 1. Mumbai Indians

It was under the coaching of Charlotte Edwards that MI won the inaugural WPL.

You can't ignore the Mumbai Indians when it comes to coaching set-ups. They were undoubtedly the best team in the inaugural edition of the WPL, and it was largely possible due to an amazing group of coaching and support staff. They have a top-class scouting group that keeps traveling from city to city to keep track of the budding cricketers.

The defending champions have former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards as their head coach and she continues to hold the position. One of the stalwarts of the game, Edwards was instrumental in MI winning the title in 2023. Meanwhile, Jhulan Goswami, another legendary name, is their bowling coach and mentor.

Devieka Palshikaar is MI's batting coach while Lydia Greenway is the fielding coach. MI also have Stacy-Lee Hercules as their strength and conditioning coach. Under their watchful guidance, the Mumbai Indians would be hoping to lift their second WPL title in 2024.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App