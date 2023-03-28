3 best Harmanpreet Kaur moments from WPL 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) emerged as the winners of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) following their seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday (March 26).

MI started the season with five straight wins to establish themselves as the tournament favorites. However, back-to-back defeats against UP Warriorz (UPW) and DC denied them direct entry into the final.

Ironically, Mumbai defeated both UPW and Delhi in the knockout stages to lift the coveted trophy. Harmanpreet's leadership was on point as the star player won her second big title as captain after winning the Women's Asia Cup last year.

Harmanpreet was up to the challenge of leading some of the most decorated players in the sport.

Without further ado, here's a look at Harmanpreet Kaur's three best moments from WPL 2023:

#3 65 vs Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener

The much-anticipated WPL got underway on March 4 and Harmanpreet Kaur set the tournament on fire with a blistering knock against Gujarat Giants (GG)

The MI skipper smashed seven consecutive boundaries off GG bowlers Monica Patel and Ashleigh Gardner. She became the first player to score a fifty in the WPL and ended up with 65 from just 30 balls.

Harmanpreet's masterclass helped MI post 207 for 5 in their 20 overs. They went on to win by a massive 143-run margin.

#2 Making a young fan's day

Throughout the WPL, Harmanpreet interacted with many of her fans and admirers. One such moment, in particular, was filled with tenderness. During an event, the MI skipper beckoned a young girl named Meher onto the stage.

She asked the young fan to click a picture with her and followed it with a gentle embrace.

Harmanpreet said to the young girl:

"When I was as small as you, I'd say the same thing. I didn't even know what women's cricket is. But I am going to play for India."

#1 Animated celebration in the final

Chasing a target of 132 to win the inaugural WPL, Harmanpreet Kaur played a key role in steadying the ship for the Mumbai Indians after they lost both openers in the powerplay. Her vast experience was on show as Harmanpreet built a valuable partnership with Nat Sciver-Brunt.

A run-out from the combined efforts of Shikha Pandey and Alice Capsey put an end to a 37-run knock from the captain, but not before MI were nearly home and dry.

An animated gesture from Harmanpreet Kaur could not be missed when Amelia Kerr hit consecutive boundaries in the penultimate over to bring the equation down to six runs from seven balls.

After Sciver-Brunt hit the winning runs, the delighted MI captain jumped out of her seat in the dugout and punched the air as joy surrounded the faces of her teammates and coaching staff. It was an evening none of them will ever forget.

