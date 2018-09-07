Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Best performances of debutant Hanuma Vihari from the recent past

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Feature
878   //    07 Sep 2018, 18:56 IST

<p>

After the years' struggle, the 24-year-old Andhra cricketer, Hanuma Vihari on Friday became the 292nd cricketer to represent India in Test cricket as India took the field at Oval in the 5th Test of ongoing England tour.

Following his consistent performances in the domestic cricket, Vihari was added to India squad for 4th and 5th Test along youngster Prithvi Shaw. After India lost the Rose Bowl Test, several changes were expected in Team India's playing XI though they just made two by bringing in Jadeja in place of Ashwin while as Vihari for Hardik Pandya.

Vihari who plays for Hyderabad in home cricket made his first-class debut in 2010 and later got an IPL contract from Sunrisers Hyderabad as well. With the average of 59.79, Vihari has scored 5142 runs in the 63 First-class while as 2268 runs in List-A cricket.

On the back of some strong performances in the recent-past, Vihari owned himself a place in India team for the final Test. Here we recall his recent three top performances:

#1 148 against South Africa A in Alur

<p>

In recent South Africa 'A's tour to India, Vihari smashed a fabulous knock of 148 runs in the second unofficial Test played from August 10-13 at Alur.

India batted first in the match and were in trouble with 2 wickets down on the score of 18. Though afterwards, it was Vihari show that helped India 'A' post the total of 345 runs in the first innings.

In the knock, Vihari faced 295 balls and went on to hit 14 fours. Later on, the rain-hit match was drawn with India 'A' taking the first innings lead.

#2 147 vs West Indies A at Northampton

<p>

Earlier in July this year, Vihari played a match-winning knock of 147 runs against West Indies at Northampton, England in the Tri-series featuring India 'A', England 'A' and West Indies 'A'.

In the swinging English conditions, India 'A' captain Shreyas Iyer after winning the toss, opted to bat first. Again India were driven to 2 for 28 when Hanuman Vihari came to rescue.

He alongside Prithvi Shaw put on the mammoth partnership of 160 runs, taking India 'A' to the 354-run total.

While Shaw fell on 102, Vihari went on to score 147 runs in the 131 balls. His knock involved 5 sixes and 13 fours.

Followed by strong bowling performances, India 'A' won that match by 203 runs.

#3 69 vs England Lions at Leicester

<p>

In the same series, Vihari played a one more top-knock against Hosts, England Lions at Leicester.

In the match, India 'A' got off to a fine start with both the openers, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill scoring half-centuries while Vihari who batted at number three too crossed the 50-run mark by scoring 63-ball 69 runs.

He steered the innings by hitting five fours and a six, making his team once again cross the 300-run mark. Which again helped India 'A' trounce England Lions by 102 runs.



Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Prithvi Shaw
Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
England vs India 2018: The much-anticipated series that...
RELATED STORY
England v India, 5th Test Day 1 Session 1 : England 68/1...
RELATED STORY
3 primary reasons why India lost the series to England
RELATED STORY
India seek redemption as England eye fitting farewell for...
RELATED STORY
India's tryst with fourth-innings collapses in 2018
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw - The future star
RELATED STORY
What's my role, captain? 
RELATED STORY
Five Greatest Moments of Alastair Cook's Career
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul: A case of neither here nor there
RELATED STORY
Future star all-rounders of Test cricket 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 198/7 (90.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us