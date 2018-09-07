3 Best performances of debutant Hanuma Vihari from the recent past

After the years' struggle, the 24-year-old Andhra cricketer, Hanuma Vihari on Friday became the 292nd cricketer to represent India in Test cricket as India took the field at Oval in the 5th Test of ongoing England tour.

Following his consistent performances in the domestic cricket, Vihari was added to India squad for 4th and 5th Test along youngster Prithvi Shaw. After India lost the Rose Bowl Test, several changes were expected in Team India's playing XI though they just made two by bringing in Jadeja in place of Ashwin while as Vihari for Hardik Pandya.

Vihari who plays for Hyderabad in home cricket made his first-class debut in 2010 and later got an IPL contract from Sunrisers Hyderabad as well. With the average of 59.79, Vihari has scored 5142 runs in the 63 First-class while as 2268 runs in List-A cricket.

On the back of some strong performances in the recent-past, Vihari owned himself a place in India team for the final Test. Here we recall his recent three top performances:

#1 148 against South Africa A in Alur

In recent South Africa 'A's tour to India, Vihari smashed a fabulous knock of 148 runs in the second unofficial Test played from August 10-13 at Alur.

India batted first in the match and were in trouble with 2 wickets down on the score of 18. Though afterwards, it was Vihari show that helped India 'A' post the total of 345 runs in the first innings.

In the knock, Vihari faced 295 balls and went on to hit 14 fours. Later on, the rain-hit match was drawn with India 'A' taking the first innings lead.

#2 147 vs West Indies A at Northampton

Earlier in July this year, Vihari played a match-winning knock of 147 runs against West Indies at Northampton, England in the Tri-series featuring India 'A', England 'A' and West Indies 'A'.

In the swinging English conditions, India 'A' captain Shreyas Iyer after winning the toss, opted to bat first. Again India were driven to 2 for 28 when Hanuman Vihari came to rescue.

He alongside Prithvi Shaw put on the mammoth partnership of 160 runs, taking India 'A' to the 354-run total.

While Shaw fell on 102, Vihari went on to score 147 runs in the 131 balls. His knock involved 5 sixes and 13 fours.

Followed by strong bowling performances, India 'A' won that match by 203 runs.

#3 69 vs England Lions at Leicester

In the same series, Vihari played a one more top-knock against Hosts, England Lions at Leicester.

In the match, India 'A' got off to a fine start with both the openers, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill scoring half-centuries while Vihari who batted at number three too crossed the 50-run mark by scoring 63-ball 69 runs.

He steered the innings by hitting five fours and a six, making his team once again cross the 300-run mark. Which again helped India 'A' trounce England Lions by 102 runs.