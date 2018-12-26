×
3 Best performances of debutant Mayank Agarwal from the recent past

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
26 Dec 2018, 13:40 IST

Mayank Agarwal scored a fifty on his Test debut
Mayank Agarwal scored a fifty on his Test debut

The much-awaited Test debut of Mayank Agarwal finally happened at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday as India locked horns with Australia for the third time in the ongoing four-match Test series.

There were huge talks going about this young lad that how would he respond to such a big call-up against strong Aussie bowling line-up. But the 27-year-old stood up and played a gutsy knock of 74 runs, setting a solid platform for India's middle order in this all-important Test. The right-handed batsman smashed eight fours and a six in his innings before eventually getting out to Pat Cummins at the stroke of tea.

Mayank was not a part of the squad initially and was called to the side after Prithvi Shaw was ruled out due to an injury. The domestic giant had been in the queue, waiting for a chance for a very long time. Despite performing extremely well for India A and in other domestic assignments, he was unable to find a place in the national team.

However, with his well-crafted knock, the former India U-19 member broke a 61-year-old record, becoming only second Indian to score a half-century on debut in Australia after Dattu Phadkar in 1947.

Getting a Test cap is always a special moment and in this piece, we look at his three best performances from recent past:

#3 Fiery 69 against Australia A

ECB XI v India A - Tour Match

In the Quadrangular Series held at Bangalore earlier this year, Mayank played some brilliant knocks including a quickfire 69 runs against Australia A in the finals. The visitors had set an average target of 226 runs for India A and Mayank provided his team with a vital start.

His inning of 69 runs off 67 balls helped India chase down the target easily in 37 overs and hence lift the trophy. Manish Pandey and Shubman Gill also contributed in that victory.


Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
17-year-old sports fanatic based in Kashmir. Loves writing and breathes cricket.
