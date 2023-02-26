3 of the best Test match knocks by Indian batsmen in Indore

After dominating the visitors in the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi, team India will look to continue their winning ways and wrap up the series in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The action will shift to Indore for the third Test. Team India have won both Tests they have played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore by convincing margins. Their first triumph was against New Zealand in 2016, winning by 321 runs. Their second win came against a hapless Bangladesh team in 2019 when the hosts emerged victorious by a margin of an innings and 46 runs.

Indian batsmen have enjoyed batting in Indore and have put their team in winning positions on both previous occasions. On that note, here is a look at three of the best Test match knocks by Indian batters in Indore:

#1 Mayank Agarwal (243)

Mayank Agarwal scored a double century the last time India played a Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium

Mayank Agarwal has the highest individual score at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Test cricket. He scored a mammoth 243 from 330 balls against Bangladesh in November 2019. His innings included 28 boundaries and eight maximums, with a strike rate of over 73.

Agarwal was at his dominant best and riding on his innings, India declared their first innings at 493 for the loss of six wickets. This was in reply to Bangladesh's first innings total of 150. The visitors could not do much with the bat in the second innings as well and were bundled out for 213. India emerged victorious by an innings and 46 runs. Unsurprisingly, Agarwal was named the Player of the Match.

#2 Virat Kohli (211)

Virat Kohli is the first cricketer to score a Test double hundred in Indore

Virat Kohli was the first batsman to score a Test double-century in Indore. He achieved this feat against a visiting New Zealand team in 2016.

The said double century was the second for the then-Indian skipper in 2016 and he was impressive from the word go. He smashed 20 boundaries during his knock and was sublime with his running between the wickets.

He added 365 runs for the fourth wicket with Ajinkya Rahane and guided India to a huge total of 557 when he declared the innings.

The Kiwis were outplayed and lost the Test by a whopping margin of 321 runs, with Ravichandran Ashwin picking up 13 wickets in the match.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane (188)

Ajinkya Rahane batting in the nets

Rahane's highest Test score came at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. He played a patient but sublime innings of 188 from 381 balls that included 18 boundaries and four maximums against New Zealand in 2016.

Rahane came into bat when India lost three wickets for just 100 runs. He added 364 runs for the fourth wicket with his skipper Virat Kohli and ensured that the team reached a respectable total. He missed out on a maiden double century but his contribution was a substantial one as team India won the Test by a huge margin.

