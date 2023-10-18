3 big issues South Africa need to solve after losing to Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup

South Africa's perfect start to the 2023 ODI World Cup came to an abrupt halt following a shocking loss to the Netherlands on Tuesday. The Proteas failed to chase down the 246-run target in the rain-curtailed encounter at Dharamsala.

Temba Bavuma and company made a massive statement with resounding wins over Sri Lanka and Australia in their first two matches. They looked like a well-rounded unit and chipped in with a set of complete performances to start their campaign with a bang.

However, the team crumbled, in what was supposed to be the match that would help them stride alongside India and New Zealand in the points table. Opting to bowl first, South Africa were proficient with the new ball, but opposition skipper Scott Edwards played a solid innings to guide the Netherlands to a competitive total.

In reply, South Africa struggled on the two-paced surface and were devoid of serious momentum over the course of the run chase. They struggled to build partnerships by losing wickets at regular intervals.

Although the Proteas will hope that the loss was just a one-off poor display, the single defeat has highlighted several issues that were well beneath the surface in the initial matches.

On that note, let us take a look at three big issues South Africa needs to solve after the Netherlands upset in the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Run chase woes

South Africa's chasing record has been far from good in the recent past, and they faltered in their first attempt at a run chase in the 2023 ODI World Cup. They have looked comfortable looking to set totals, as evident in their triumphs across the first two matches.

The Proteas amassed a record score in their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka and posted a solid total against a solid Australian bowling unit as well.

As far as numbers go, South Africa have only won five out of their last 15 ODIs while chasing. They ironically have all the elements required to compile a good run chase, including a solid opening pair, anchors, and a brilliant finishing unit. However, they just have not clicked together.

Not handling the pressure of a run chase does not mark as a good sign for South Africa who are renowned for their tendency to crumble at the grandest stage of them all.

#2 Sixth-bowling option

South Africa have not made use of a sixth-bowling option in the 2023 ODI World Cup so far. It is surprising, to say the least, that Aiden Markram has not bowled a single delivery in subcontinent conditions.

Markram has proved to be a very reliable bowling option in white-ball cricket and was used extensively in the build-up to the World Cup. He has bowled his part-time off-spin in nine ODIs this year, claiming five wickets at an economy of 6.60, with most of them coming on flat, lifeless tracks.

While the approach of using five bowlers worked fine for South Africa in their first two matches, sooner or later someone in the bowling attack had to have a bad day.

In their loss against the Netherlands, the pacers went for runs, and spinner Keshav Maharaj returned tidy figures of 1-38 off his nine overs. Even though Dharamshala is generally conducive to pacers, the Dutch spinners showed how they can make an impact during the second innings.

South Africa will have to begin trusting Markram as the sixth bowler as he can offer a break to other bowlers and also since he has a reputation as a partnership breaker.

#3 Wiping out the tail

Another issue that has been plaguing South Africa in the World Cup so far is their inability to wipe out the tail-enders. Cleaning out the lower-order batters has never been tougher for a bowling attack, considering the depth that modern-day teams have, but the Proteas bowling unit has not been up to its potential in the latter stages.

In each of the three matches South Africa have played so far, they have allowed the opposition to score over 100 runs after the fall of the sixth wicket.

Lower-order batters like Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kasun Rajitha, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc have all scored in excess of 20 runs to add valuable runs for their respective team.

Someone like Anrich Nortje might have proved useful in such situations, but the pacer has been ruled out of the tournament and the Proteas will have to come up with a solution to address the issue.

