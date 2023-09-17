3 big ongoing controversies for Pakistan men's team ahead of 2023 World Cup

Before the start of Asia Cup 2023, quite a few cricket fans considered Pakistan as favorites to win the continental championship and expected them to perform well in the 2023 World Cup as well. However, Pakistan not only failed to qualify for the Asia Cup Final but also finished last in the Super Fours points table.

The Men in Green had a stellar bowling attack and an in-form batting lineup. Still, they ended up below an injury-hit Sri Lanka and a struggling Bangladesh team in the standings.

Soon after the team's exit from Asia Cup 2023, multiple controversies have emerged related to Pakistan cricket. Right from blame game in the squad to the chief selector threatening to resign, here's a look at the three big controversies for Pakistan men's team.

#1 Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq threatened to resign before 2023 World Cup

Reports have surfaced online claiming that Inzamam-ul-Haq, the chief selector of Pakistan men's team, threatened to resign during Asia Cup 2023. Inzamam reportedly wanted to have full authority over the decision to issue NOCs (No Objection Certificates) to players for participating in other T20 leagues.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not agree. As a result, Inzamam threatened to leave the job. PCB even considered replacing him with Misbah-ul-Haq and Nadeem Khan. But eventually, both parties reached to an undisclosed agreement.

This was the second time in less than two months that Inzamam-ul-Haq threatened to quit the chief selector's post. Last month, he demanded a lengthy contract from the PCB. The board obliged and offered him a three-year deal, with a monthly salary of more than 20 lakh PKR.

#2 Babar Azam vs Shaheen Afridi ahead of 2023 World Cup?

Pakistani fans love the battles between Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, not a single Pakistani fan would be happy with the news reports of them having a heated exchange in the national team's dressing room.

As per BolNews, captain Babar Azam was frustrated after Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in a do-or-die match. He even criticized the senior players for not performing up to the mark. Shaheen Afridi interrupted him and asked him to look at the positives instead of blaming the flop performers.

Babar did not take it well and hit back at Shaheen, telling him that he knew who performed well and who did not. They engaged in a heated argument before Mohammad Rizwan and the coaches got involved to calm things down. This argument can negatively impact Pakistan's team atmosphere ahead of 2023 World Cup.

#3 Babar Azam did not speak with anyone after Asia Cup press conference

Captain Babar Azam addressed the media after his team's exit from Asia Cup 2023. As per reports, Azam headed straight to the team bus after the press conference and then after reaching the team hotel, he did not speak with anyone.

The team management of Pakistan will be keen to reconcile things between Babar Azam and his men ahead of 2023 World Cup. Pakistan's next match is against New Zealand on September 29 in the 2023 World Cup warm-up round.