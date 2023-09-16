Pakistan Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq threatened to resign in middle of Asia Cup 2023: Reports

Inzamam-ul-Haq threatened to quit as Pakistan men's cricket team's chief selector during the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka, according to Cricket Pakistan.

The former player allegedly wanted complete authority over granting Non-objection Certificates (NOCs) for their participation in various T20 leagues. When the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) denied this request, citing a clash of interests, he threatened to resign.

The PCB even considered appointing Misbah ul Haq or Nadeem Khan as the chief selector. However, an undisclosed agreement was reached between the two parties and the resignation was averted.

This was allegedly the second time Inazamam has threatened a resignation since being appointed to the position on August 7. He replaced Haroon Rasheed, who stepped down the previous month, but the parties didn't sign a contract.

Demanding a lengthy contract, he had previously expressed his intention to resign. PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf met his representatives and Inzamam was offered a three-year contract with a monthly salary exceeding 20 lakh Pakistani rupees. This was signed soon and announced on August 31.

This is the 1992 World Cup winner's second stint as chief selector. He earlier held the position between 2016 and 2019 and even selected Pakistan's squad for the 2019 World Cup in England.

Inzamam-ul-Haq has big task on hand after Pakistan's Super 4 exit in Asia Cup 2023

This turmoil, if true, has come at the worst possible time for Pakistan. They are the top-ranked side in ODIs but finished last in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup after defeats to India (41 runs) and Sri Lanka (two wickets).

A lot of their players underperformed in the competition and two of the best performers, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, suffered injuries. With the World Cup less than four weeks away and the deadline to announce the final team just 12 days away on September 28, Inzamam has a myriad of crucial decisions to make.