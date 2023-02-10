3 big questions India need to answer after Day 2 of the 1st Test vs Australia

Australia turned in an improved performance on Day 2 of the first Test against India in Nagpur on Friday, February 10. But it wasn't enough as the hosts established a commanding position, leading by 144 runs with three wickets to spare in their second innings.

Captain Rohit Sharma continued from where he left off on Day 1 and notched up his maiden century as India's Test skipper. Although the side lost a few cheap wickets in the middle overs, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel put together an unbroken 81-run partnership to steady the ship.

Here are three big questions India need to answer after Day 2 of the first Test against Australia.

#3 Should Ravindra Jadeja bat higher up the order?

India v Australia - 1st Test: Day 1

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of India's best Test batters over the last few years. He has made priceless runs while batting in the top six, both home and away, and has displayed an airtight defense apart from the ability to play long innings.

Jadeja compiled a calm half-century on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia, with his assured defense standing out. The left-hander came in to bat at No. 7, though, partly because Ravichandran Ashwin was used as a nightwatchman but also because India promoted Suryakumar Yadav ahead of him.

Many thought that Jadeja would continue to bat at No. 5, a position that has suited him at home. Suryakumar would've had more of a license to attack lower down the order, and Jadeja clearly has the ability to play in the side as a specialist batter.

Should Jadeja bat higher up the order? He certainly inspires more confidence than the likes of Suryakumar and Virat Kohli right now.

#2 Why did India play Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Shubman Gill?

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

The decision to hand Suryakumar Yadav a Test debut was met with distaste from most quarters. Not just because of the batter's poor first-class record, but also because Shubman Gill has been in red-hot form of late.

Day 2 gave a clear indication of where Suryakumar stands in red-ball cricket right now. He hammered a slog-sweep shortly after making his way to the crease to kindle hopes of a counter-attacking knock, but was soon castled by Nathan Lyon.

The Aussie off-spinner was bowling the first ball of a new spell, but Suryakumar decided to play an airy drive away from his body to be beaten neck and crop. It was a shot that Gill would've never played, being an exceptional defensive player of spin.

Why did India decide to play Suryakumar ahead of Gill? What role does SKY have to play for the Test side?

#1 When will Virat Kohli find his bearings in Test cricket?

India v Australia - 1st Test: Day 2

Virat Kohli's form was a major talking point ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and his cheap dismissal on Day 2 meant that it's bound to dominate the headlines for a while longer.

Kohli was sent back to the dugout immediately after Lunch by an innocuous leg-lined delivery from Todd Murphy. The Indian batter tried to tickle it fine but only managed a thin edge that was expertly held by Alex Carey. He walked back for just 12, extending a lean run of form in the longest format.

Kohli has found his touch in ODIs and T20Is, having played a series of key knocks over the last few months. His Test drought appears to be a harder problem to solve, though. India can't afford to have their star man dismissed in such a soft way.

When will Virat Kohli find his bearings in Test cricket again?

