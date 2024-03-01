3 big stars who are yet to hit form in WPL 2024 ft. Tahlia McGrath

The second edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, which witnessed plenty of drama in the first few days, is now a week old. Looking at the points table after seven matches, Delhi Capitals (DC) are on top, with four points from three games and a net run rate of +1.271. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are second; they also have four points, but have a run rate of +0.705.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) occupy the third position, with four points and a net run rate of -0.182. UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG), who will face off in the WPL 2024 match on Friday, March 1 in Bengaluru, are in the last two positions. While UPW have two points from three games, GG are still looking for their first points on the table.

Among top performers in WPL 2024 after week one, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana is leading the batting charts, with 130 runs from three innings at an average of 43.33. Also, all-rounder Amelia Kerr leads the bowling charts, with seven scalps at an average of 13.43.

As we head into the second week of WPL 2024, let’s take a look at three big stars who are yet to hit form in the T20 league.

#1 Sophie Devine

New Zealand’s star all-rounder Sophie Devine has had a poor tournament with the bat for Royal Challengers Bangalore. In three matches that RCB have played in WPL 2024, she has registered scores of 1, 6 and 23, not looking in great touch with the willow in hand.

Devine was trapped lbw by Grace Harris in RCB’s first match against UPW. In the game against Gujarat Giants, she struck a nothing delivery from Ashleigh Gardner to backward square leg. The 34-year-old veteran batter looked good in Bangalore’s third match against Delhi Capitals, even striking a couple of sixes. She, however, fell to Arundhati Reddy, top-edging a high full toss.

While Devine would be disappointed with her batting efforts, she had done well with the ball, which should give her confidence. She registered economical figures of 0/12 from four overs against a struggling GG batting outfit and picked up 2/23 against Delhi Capitals. RCB, though, will need her to fire with the bat.

#2 Nat Sciver-Brunt

England’s versatile all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt had a brilliant season for MI last year. In fact, she was one of the key factors behind Mumbai Indians’ title triumph in the maiden season of the Women’s Premier League. WPL 2024, however, hasn’t quite gone according to plan for Sciver-Brunt yet.

The right-handed batter has got starts in all three matches so far, but has failed to convert them into significant knocks. Sciver-Brunt was bowled for 19 against Delhi Capitals, cleaned up by an inswinger from Arundhati Reddy that shaped back in late. Against Gujarat Titans, she was run out for 22, looking for a quick run.

Leading MI against UP Warriorz in Harmanpreet Kaur’s absence she was run out again for 19, this time following a complete mix-up with opener Hayley Matthews. Sciver-Brunt has managed three wickets with her medium pace, but would be the first to admit that her performance in WPL 2024 has been below par so far.

#3 Tahlia McGrath

One of the top all-rounders in the women’s game at present, Tahlia McGrath is yet to find her groove for UP Warrioz in WPL 2024. In the three matches she has played so far, McGrath has registered scores of 22, 1 and 1. With the ball, she has figures of 1/39 and 0/25 in the two games that she has bowled in.

The right-handed batter was bowled by leg-spinner Asha Sobhana as she attempted a premeditated sweep in the match against RCB. She got an excellent delivery from Marizanne Kapp in the WPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals and was bowled by a back of a length delivery that nipped away. In the game against MI, Issy Wong trapped the 28-year-old leg before with a short of length delivery that nipped back and rapped her on the thigh.

UP Warrioz will have high expectations of McGrath with the bat when they take on Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru on Friday. As someone known for her game-changing ability, the hugely talented Aussie cricketer herself will be keen to make a mark in the WPL 2024 match against Gujarat.

