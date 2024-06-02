3 big takeaways for India from T20 World Cup 2024 warmup vs Bangladesh

Team India might have got a better idea about the conditions in New York after their T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up fixture against Bangladesh on Saturday, June 1. The Men in Blue had a massive win by 60 runs and most of the players in their squad got an opportunity to showcase their skills.

Apart from getting some game time in the middle to understand the conditions, such warm-up fixtures are also crucial for teams to figure out their combination going into the main tournament. T20 is a fickle format and that probably makes it even more important for the teams to make the most of these practice games and figure out what works best for them.

On that note, let's take a look at three important takeaways for India from their warm-up tie against Bangladesh:

#3 Rishabh Pant's comeback

After more than 14 months, Rishabh Pant was back in the Indian jersey, albeit in a practice game, and made it a memorable comeback with a fine half-century. He scored 53 off 32 balls at No. 3 and gave an audition for a starting spot in the playing XI come the main tournament.

While Pant's T20I record looks modest, the kind of shots that he played in his knock against Bangladesh show just why he has been backed by the team management. With Sanju Samson scoring just 1(6), Rishabh Pant's fifty might have strengthened his chances of donning the gloves against Ireland on June 5.

#2 Hardik Pandya finding form

There has been a lot of talk about Hardik Pandya's role in the current Indian team for the T20 World Cup. Many had their doubts on whether Hardik would bat as low as No. 6 and be the consistent finisher he once was for the Men in Blue. But his knock against Bangladesh must have given him and the team management a lot of confidence.

Hardik scored 40* off just 23 balls with two boundaries and four sixes, including three back-to-back maximums against left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam. While doubts may still remain over Pandya's pace hitting, having a fine cameo under his belt will keep him in good stead going into the T20 World Cup group stage.

#1 India may open with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored 741 runs in IPL 2024 as an opener and won the Orange Cap, sparking a huge debate about whether he should open for India at the T20 World Cup. With Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad, it seemed certain that the southpaw would open with Rohit Sharma and Kohli would slot in at No. 3.

However, Jaiswal didn't get to bat in the warm-up game and instead it was Sanju Samson who opened with Rohit Sharma. While nothing can be confirmed just yet, the rest of India's batting line-up with Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and the two all-rounders in Hardik and Shivam Dube suggested that India might not be looking at Jaiswal and Rohit as a pair.

One shouldn't be surprised if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma walk out to bat at the top and the Men in Blue retain the rest of their top six just like they were against Bangladesh.

