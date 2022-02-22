3 biggest disappointments from Sri Lanka's batting line-up in series Down Under

The Sri Lanka team, led by Dasun Shanaka, toured Australia for a 5-match T20I series. While the series had low-scoring matches throughout, Aaron Finch and his men dominated the series and wrapped it up with a 4-1 scoreline.

The Lankan side missed the services of their biggest star Wanindu Hasaranga, who was out after the first two matches due to COVID-19.

While Pathum Nissanka had a good series and was the top scorer with 184 runs in five matches, the rest of the batters failed to put on big runs. They allowed the Australian bowlers to get on top in every game.

Let's look at the three biggest disappointments from Sri Lanka's batting line-up in the series.

#3 Danushka Gunathilaka

Another series to forget and a lot of homework to do for Gunathilaka.

The left-handed opener was selected in the squad for the Australian tour after his one-year ban was revoked earlier in January. However, Gunathilaka had a series to forget.

In four matches, Gunathilaka managed to score just 27 runs at an average of 6.75. He failed to give a decent start in all four matches before being dropped from the fifth match. Gunathilaka will find it tough to retain his spot once Niroshan Dickwella and Kushal Perera return.

#2 Charith Asalanka

Charith Asalanka had a great run in 2021 in the middle-order for Sri Lanka and was expected to carry his form Down Under and be a mainstay of the batting order.

However, Asalanka managed to score only 64 runs in five innings at an average of 12.8. He failed to take on Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar and was rather uncomfortable against the Aussie pacers.

His strike rate of 114 is a clear indication of the same. Skipper Dasun Shanaka will expect Asalanka to regain his form before the tour of India, which starts on February 24.

#1 Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal was the most experienced player in the Sri Lanka squad that traveled to Australia for the series. However, the 32-year wicket-keeper batter failed to inspire his team with his batting prowess.

In four matches, Chandimal scored 71 runs at an average of 23.7 and a strike rate of 101. Sri Lanka's team management has also been unable to find the right batting position for Chandimal. He batted at number 5 and 7 in this series and struggled to play the finisher role throughout.

