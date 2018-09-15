3 biggest positives from the England tour

From poor team selections to batting collapses, India had a forgettable tour of England, to say the least. 4-1 might not be a fair reflection of events but there is no hiding from the fact that India made some major errors on crucial moments. Virat Kohli's men were outclassed by a very dynamic English team which always had a saviour in the face of adversity. Be it Sam Curran or Jos Buttler, someone was always there to get them out of trouble. India on the other hand always failed to capitalize after being in really good positions. Yet there are some real positives which can be taken to the next overseas tour (Australia).

#VIRAT KOHLI: A batsman for every situation

Virat Kohli scored 593 runs across 5 tests at an outstanding average of 59.30

Virat Kohli took batting to another level in this series, scoring runs for fun. This series without a doubt has been dominated by bowlers from both sides, but this man stood out. A visiting batsman has never looked this comfortable in English conditions for quite some time. The fact that there is a gap of almost 250 runs between him & the next best batsman says it all. While other Indian batsmen were struggling to put the bat on the ball, he made batting look easy. Anderson troubled him the most back in 2014 but he came back this time & showed everyone why he is considered a modern-day great. If other Indian batsmen can support him a little more, no result is impossible for this Indian team.

