India achieved a historic first-ever Test victory against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, December 24.

Starting the day at 233 for five, Australia lost their last five wickets for just 28 runs. The dismissal of Shafali Verma in the opening over and Richa Ghosh in the post-lunch session didn't pose a significant challenge as the visitors had too few runs on the board. The hosts efficiently completed the chase of 75 runs early in that session.

Sneh Rana ended the game with impressive overall numbers of 7 for 119, marking the best performance by an Indian spinner against Australia. This outstanding achievement rightfully earned her the Player-of-the-Match accolade.

Here we take a look at 3 biggest positives for India Women's massive win over Australia:

#3 Pooja Vastrakar the all-rounder

Vastrakar was excellent with the new ball

Pooja Vastrakar, who was excellent against England, was instrumental with the new ball even in this Test match against Australia. She set the early marker with a four-wicket haul in the first innings and that allowed India to restrict Australia to a modest total of 219 in their first innings.

She then came back in the second innings and delivered a precise yorker to Ash Gardner to start Australia's collapse as they lost five wickets rather quickly. She also chipped in with a handy 47 in the first innings as the hosts pulled ahead in the Test match.

#2 Rodrigues-Ghosh expertise against spin

Jemimah was excellent along with Richa Ghosh

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh found themselves at the crease with India at 147 for 3 in the second innings, still trailing Australia's first-innings total of 219 by 72 runs, and an hour remaining until lunch.

Rodrigues, coming off a fifty on her Test debut, displayed confidence in her footwork, whether executing off drives or defending deliveries. Ghosh adeptly read the spin and adjusted to the variable bounce on the pitch, both players favoring the sweep shot as their preferred approach.

Leading up to lunch, three out of the four boundaries they scored came through well-executed sweep shots, both conventional and slog variations. Their technique involved getting the front foot as close to the line of the ball as possible while sweeping.

It was a partnership that took India ahead and it put the match rather away from Australia. Two young players showed excellent temperament and control even as they soaked up pressure.

#1 Sneh Rana leads the charge with the ball

Sneh Rana picked up player of the match award

The opening 75 minutes of the fourth morning of the Test saw some intense drama as Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad masterfully spun Australia out of the Test. This win marked India Women's first Test win against Australia, breaking a streak of 11 unsuccessful attempts dating back to 1977.

The pitch was assisting the spinners and Sneh Rana picked up back-to-back wickets that removed the well-settled Annabel Sutherland and Alana King as Australia slipped away rather quickly. Gayakwad then stepped up with an excellent ball to send Australia packing in 261, presenting the home side with a modest target of 75. .

Rana concluded the match with an impressive performance, securing overall figures of 7 for 119. This saw her bag the Player-of-the-Match award.

