Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 biggest roadblocks in India's path to 2019 World Cup

Mohsin Kamal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
871   //    29 Aug 2018, 16:44 IST

Enter caption

The 2011 champions and 2015 semi-finalists of World Cup, India are one of the favourites for 2019 Cricket World Cup.

England and Wales would be the hosts of the upcoming edition of World Cup. According to the announcements made earlier, all ten teams would be arranged in a single group, where each team will clash with nine other teams. Four teams will thereafter clash in the knockouts.

To become the World Champions for the third time, India need to make sure to win as many matches as they can in the group stage.

There are several teams which can block the road for India. In this article, we have marked out three teams who can trouble India. If they managed to overpower them, India might lift the mega trophy:

#1 Australia

<p>

The five-time World champions, Australia is one of the strongest ODI sides, especially when it comes to World Cups.

India have a terrible record against Australia in World Cups, out of 11 matches, India have just won three with the winning percentage of 27.

In the 2015 World Cup as well, Australia was the team that ended India's journey. India would have to make sure that they don't let the Aussies bar their way in the 2019 edition.






1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team
Mohsin Kamal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
2019 World Cup: 3 Teams that can Potentially Challenge...
RELATED STORY
Cricket over the years- from the perspective of the World...
RELATED STORY
3 bowlers who can wreak havoc in the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Answers to India’s ODI Middle Order puzzle
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: 6 players who will be key to...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy: One player for each team from other teams before...
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 Things that might end England's...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI teams with best pace attacks ahead of 2019...
RELATED STORY
Five instances where teams scripted a comeback from...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 Best ODI batting line-ups in the world
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us