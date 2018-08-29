3 biggest roadblocks in India's path to 2019 World Cup

Mohsin Kamal 29 Aug 2018, 16:44 IST

The 2011 champions and 2015 semi-finalists of World Cup, India are one of the favourites for 2019 Cricket World Cup.

England and Wales would be the hosts of the upcoming edition of World Cup. According to the announcements made earlier, all ten teams would be arranged in a single group, where each team will clash with nine other teams. Four teams will thereafter clash in the knockouts.

To become the World Champions for the third time, India need to make sure to win as many matches as they can in the group stage.

There are several teams which can block the road for India. In this article, we have marked out three teams who can trouble India. If they managed to overpower them, India might lift the mega trophy:

#1 Australia

The five-time World champions, Australia is one of the strongest ODI sides, especially when it comes to World Cups.

India have a terrible record against Australia in World Cups, out of 11 matches, India have just won three with the winning percentage of 27.

In the 2015 World Cup as well, Australia was the team that ended India's journey. India would have to make sure that they don't let the Aussies bar their way in the 2019 edition.

