 3 biggest statements made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah in recent Rajkot event

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was present in Rajkot on Wednesday, February 14 for the renaming of the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium to Niranjan Shah Stadium.

It was a mark of respect to former Saurashtra cricketer and veteran administrator Niranjan Shah. Amidst the grand function, Shah made some bold statements that have taken social media by storm.

The BCCI Secretary was pretty blunt in putting his points across while speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony and here are three topics on which he made stunning revelations:

#3 On Virat Kohli asking for a break

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli had initially pulled out of the first two Tests against England, citing personal reasons. However, Kohli extended his unavailability, and that has led to a lot of intrigue in the cricketing fraternity on what possibly could be the reason for him missing out on the entire series.

However, Jay Shah has requested Virat Kohli's privacy to be respected and claimed that the board stands fully in support of the former captain's decision to take a break. He said:

"If a person, for the first time in a 15-year career, asks for personal leave, it's his right. Virat is not a player who will ask for leave for no reason. We need to trust our player and back him."

Shah also said that the talk about Kohli's role in India's T20 World Cup scheme of things will happen in due course of time.

#2 On Rohit Sharma leading India in T20 World Cup 2024

When Rohit Sharma returned for the T20I series against Afghanistan, a massive debate sprung up on who would lead the Indian team in the T20 World Cup in June later this year. Hardik Pandya had been the T20I skipper for more than a year when senior players like Sharma and Kohli were rested from the shortest format.

Jay Shah made it clear that Rohit Sharma was always the first choice for skipper, saying:

“In 2023 (final) at Ahmedabad, even though we did not win the World Cup after 10 straight wins, we won hearts. I want to promise you that in 2024 (T20 World Cup) in Barbados (venue for the final), under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, ham Bharat ka jhanda gaadenge (we will hoist the Indian flag)."

Shah praised Rohit for his sensational hundred against Afghanistan in Bengaluru in the third T20I and believes the latter is still the right man to lead the country in the T20 World Cup.

#1 On Indian players playing Ranji Trophy

Arguably the biggest statement made by Jay Shah was about the reports that were circulating about the BCCI mandating the players to be present to play for their Ranji Trophy sides for the round of games from February 16.

Jay Shah has made it clear that he has given the selectors full right to select players for the Indian team depending on whether they are participating in the Ranji Trophy games. He stated:

"Whatever advice we get from the NCA — say suppose somebody’s body is not able to handle both white-ball and red-ball cricket — so we do not want to impose anything in that regard. (It applies to) whoever is fit and young — we are not going to tolerate any other tantrums. This message is for all centrally contracted players."

Jay Shah did not name any player in particular. However, the likes of Ishan Kishan will possibly need to go back to the Ranji grind. The wicketkeeper had asked for a break citing mental fatigue and had returned midway from the tour of South Africa.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App