3 biggest takeaways from India Women's gold medal win at Asian Games 2023

India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 19 runs in the Asian Games 2023 cricket competition final at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Monday, September 25. With the win, India clinched a historic gold medal in the women’s cricket event.

India Women won the toss and opted to bat first in the Asian Game 2023 women’s cricket final. They posted a competitive 116/7 on the board in their 20 overs. Shafali Verma perished for 9, stumped off Sugandika Kumari. However, Smriti Mandhana (46 off 45) and Jemimah Rodrigues (42 off 40) added 73 runs for the second wicket.

India Women lost their way towards the end as Richa Ghosh (9), skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (2), and Pooja Vastrakar (2) perished cheaply.

The bowlers, however, ensured victory for India, as Sri Lanka were held to 97/8 in their 20 overs. Titas Sadhu starred with sensational figures of 3/6, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad finished with 2/20. Deepti Sharma, Vastrakar, and Devika Vaidya chipped in with one scalp each.

In the wake of India Women’s memorable triumph in the Asian Games 2023, we look at three major takeaways from the team’s performance in the competition.

#1 Titas Sadhu - A big-match player in the making

India pacer Titas Sadhu starred with 3/6 (Pic: Getty Images)

Young right-arm pacer Titas Sadhu was sensational with the ball in the final. She gave away only six runs in her four overs, one of which was a maiden while claiming three wickets.

The 18-year-old dismissed Anushka Sanjeewani (1), Vishmi Gunaratne (0), and Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu (12) to reduce Sri Lanka to 14/3 in 4.2 overs. The Lankans could never recover from the telling blows.

Although these are still early days in Sadhu’s career, she has already given glimpses of being a potential big-match player. Earlier this year, she was the Player of the Match in the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup final as India Women beat England Women by seven wickets in Potchefstroom.

Expand Tweet

Sadhu got the wickets of Liberty Heap (0) and Seren Smale (3) to finish with brilliant figures of 2/6 from her four overs. Thanks to her excellent effort, India Women ended up bowling out England Women for 68 in 7.1 overs. They chased down the target with ease in 14 overs.

Even in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2023 against Bangladesh, Sadhu made a significant impact. She bowled Shorna Akter for a duck and ended with figures of 1/10 from four overs.

Undoubtedly, a player to watch out for as far as Indian Women’s cricket is concerned.

#2 Shafali Verma’s inconsistency remains a worry

Indian opener Shafali Verma continues to blow hot and cold. (Pic: Getty Images)

While Sadhu was impressive with the ball, it was the same old story for Shafali Verma with the bat. She began her Asian Games 2023 campaign in an aggressive fashion, smacking 67 off 39 balls, with the aid of four fours and five sixes, in India Women’s opening match against Malaysia. The game was, however, washed out due to rain.

In the semi-final against Bangladesh Women, she was dismissed for 17 off 21 balls, bowled by Fahima Khatun. Shafali failed in the final as well. In the summit clash against Sri Lanka, she was stumped for 9 off 15 balls, following a failed attempt to go after Sugandika Kumari (2/30).

This lack of consistency is something that has been troubling Indian Women’s cricket for a while now. In her last 10 innings, she has only one half-century to her name. Her second highest has been 33, which came in the WIPL. There is no doubt about Shafali’s ability, but her consistency is a worry.

#3 India prove again they are the strongest Asian side in women’s cricket

India's players celebrate a wicket in the final. (Pic: AP)

India may still not be on par with England and Australia when it comes to women’s cricket at the international level. However, if we speak of Asian teams, they are undoubtedly the best. The Asian Games 2023 triumph was a reiteration of this fact.

India Women bulldozed opponents in the Asian Games, pretty much brushing aside the challenge of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They lifted the Asia Cup last year, thumping Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final.

Expand Tweet

India have won seven of the eight Asia Cups held so far, which is the ultimate proof of their dominance.