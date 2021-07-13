3 bold predictions for Australia’s T20 World Cup Squad

It'll be T20 World Cup time in about 3 months, Australia will once again be on the hunt for the one international trophy that has eluded them so far. Preparations are already underway with tours scheduled for the West Indies and Bangladesh, which possess similar playing conditions to the UAE (the new hosts of the T20 World Cup).

Even though Australia won’t be having many of their top players available for the tournament, head coach Justin Langer has made it clear that this is an opportunity for others to put their hands up for selection.

Some have grabbed this opportunity with both hands, while others have had an experience to forget so far. That being said, here are 3 bold predictions for Australia’s 2021 T20 World Cup Squad.

1. Mathew Wade to open the batting and keep wickets at the T20 World Cup

Matthew Wade has been in exceptional batting form for the past 2 years

Matthew Wade has made a strong comeback into the national team. In the last two seasons of the Big Bash League, he scored 456 runs, averaging 45.6 at a strike rate of 175. He has scored his runs at an express pace on the international stage as well. Wade’s inclusion at the top of the order with Warner would not only give Australia a quick start in the powerplay, but also allow David Warner to bat at his own pace.

Wade is currently on tour in the West Indies, opening the batting and is also being played as the first-choice wicket keeper, despite Alex Carey being in the squad. So, don’t be surprised if you see Wade and Warner open for Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

2. Mitch Marsh to bat at number 3

Mitch Marsh could bat at number 3 at the 2021 T20 World Cup

When Justin Langer announced that the upcoming tours were an opportunity for fringe players to show their worth, nobody grabbed the opportunity better than Marsh. Australia’s U-19 World Cup winning captain has scored two half -centuries in 3 innings while batting at number 3 against the West Indies.

In addition, he picked up two wickets showing that he is quite handy with the ball as well. With Steve Smith still nursing an elbow injury, there’s a very good chance Marsh will bat at number 3 in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ever since Shane Watson’s retirement, Australia have struggled to find a reliable batting all-rounder. Will Marsh put an end to the hunt?

3. Finch to be dropped before the T20 World Cup?

Finch has struggled for runs in the past year

Will it happen? Will Australia drop their captain just a few months before the T20 World Cup? Finch’s recent form has been nothing short of terrible. I strongly believe it’s just the fact that he is the captain that’s keeping him in the team. What’s even worse for Finch now is that the tournament is happening in the UAE. Finch struggled to adapt to playing conditions in the UAE last year while representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

He had a season to forget scoring 268 runs at a low average of 22. In the most recent Big Bash season, he managed just 179 runs at an average of below 14. So far, his West Indies tour isn’t doing him any favors either. In 3 innings, he has managed only 40 runs at a strike rate of 90. As of now, he has the backing of the coach and the management. But if he keeps going like this, it may be time to put the team first and look for a new captain to lead the team for the T20 World Cup.

I like Finch, he’s a great guy, but the T20 World Cup is a tough competition to win. To give yourself the best chance to win it, you need your best players playing, and right now Finch isn’t one of them. The good news for him is that he still has a few games to put his act together. However, if Australia do decide to drop Finch, it’ll be really interesting to see who will captain the side in the T20 World Cup.

