3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand in Indore 

The Indian bowling attack orchestrated a series-clinching win in the second ODI when they bundled out New Zealand for a paltry 108 runs in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. The Men in Blue eventually won the game by eight wickets.

The Kiwi bowlers weren't at fault though, as they didn't have enough runs on the board to make the match competitive. Their only hope was to strike early with the new ball, but that didn't happen. The hosts completed the formalities without much fuss.

Both India and New Zealand will now lock horns in the third and final ODI on January 24 (Tuesday) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. While the surface in Indore isn't considered ideal for bowling, if the bowlers apply themselves with disciplined line and length, they could pose enough problems for the batters.

This could be a great opportunity for some bowlers on both sides to make an impact. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who may have a great outing in the third ODI in Indore.

#3 Mohammed Shami - India

Since making his comeback in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Mohammed Shami has had some mediocre games.

However, fans saw the best of Shami when he rattled the Kiwi batters and came up with a Player of the Match performance in the second ODI in Raipur.

The veteran seamer will be yearning to build on his previous display and dish out another great performance before the Australian Test series.

#2 Mitchell Santner - New Zealand

Without Ish Sodhi, who missed the first two ODIs due to injury, the onus of taking wickets for New Zealand will once again be on Mitchell Santner. The left-arm orthodox tweaker is known for bowling tight lines and creating pressure on the opposition batters.

The Kiwi vice-captain has had an edge over Virat Kohli in the first two ODIs and has been extremely hard to put away by the other Indian batters as well.

Santner would certainly want to spin a web around the Men in Blue batters and end the series on a high.

#1 Mohammed Siraj - India

It has been encouraging to see Mohammed Siraj's meteoric rise in the 50-over format. For the Men in Blue in 2022, Siraj came through time and time again, finishing the year as India's leading ODI wicket-taker with 24 wickets at an average of 23.5 across 15 innings.

He has begun 2023 in a similar fashion as well, having taken 14 wickets at an immaculate average of just above ten across five ODIs.

While the 28-year-old could be rested for the dead rubber, if he plays the right-armer will undoubtedly once again be the prime bowler to be amongst wickets in the third ODI.

