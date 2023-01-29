3 bowlers who could take the most wickets in the upcoming 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand 

The New Zealand bowling unit orchestrated a clinical win by 21 runs over India in the opening T20I in Ranchi on Friday, January 27. The guests never allowed the Indian batters to gain the upper hand by utilizing the tackiness of the surface.

They will look to continue to do so in the all-important second T20I, which is scheduled to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29.

Similar to Ranchi, the surface in Lucknow is also expected to aid the spinners more than the pacers.

Both India and New Zealand have a bunch of quality spinners in their ranks and it will be a great battle between the two bowling groups today.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the upcoming second T20I.

#3 Mitchell Santner - New Zealand

Mitchell Santner in action during the first T20I [Pic Credit: BCCI]

The best New Zealand bowler on display in the first T20I, Mitchell Santner has often come up with clutch bowling performances against India.

In the previous game, the Kiwi skipper just didn't allow the hosts to gain momentum off his bowling and picked up Shubman Gill and Deepak Hooda, while only leaking 11 runs off his four overs.

The left-arm spinner is known for bowling tight lines and creating pressure on the opposition batters, and with the Lucknow surface likely to help the slower bowlers a bit more, Santner can be extremely hard to put away by the Indian batters once again.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav - India

New Zealand v India T20I Media Opportunity

Undoubtedly the most in-form spinner for India currently, Kuldeep Yadav has seen a remarkable resurgence in his career over the last few months.

After battling poor form and injuries in 2020 and 2021, Kuldeep witnessed a massive resurgence in 2022. The left-armer had a promising IPL 2022 in Delhi Capitals (DC) colors, followed by some inspired outings for Team India.

His wily deception and ability to produce wickets in the middle-overs make him a genuine candidate to be amongst wickets on Sunday as well and the Kanpur spinner will be desperate to make his mark once again.

#1 Ish Sodhi - New Zealand

New Zealand v India - 2nd T20

New Zealand's most experienced player from the current T20 side, Ish Sodhi, is another tweaker who could be a real threat for the opposition batters.

Although the leg-spinner was hit for runs, he took the prized wicket of Suryakumar Yadav and brought his team back into the game.

It's interesting to note that no bowler has taken more wickets against India in T20Is than Sodhi, who has 23 wickets to his name against the Men in Blue.

With a large boundary size and some stickiness on the surface, the Indian batters must be on their toes if they are to nullify the genuine threat of Ish Sodhi.

