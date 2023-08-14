3 bowlers to watch out for in Maharaja Trophy 2023

The Maharaja Trophy 2023, featuring six teams, started on August 13 and is organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

A total of 33 T20 games will be played over the span of two weeks, with the final being held on August 29. Every game of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The 2023 edition will feature four teams that played previously: the Gulbarga Mystics, Bengaluru Blasters, Mysore Warriors, and Hubli Tigers, along with two new teams, the Mangalore Dragons and Shivamogga Lions.

The Maharaja Trophy 2023 will also mark the return of Prasidh Krishna, along with a number of big names from Karnataka, including Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Abhinav Manohar.

Along with many destructive batsmen, there will be bowlers on whom scouts from different IPL franchises will have their eyes set. And with some great performances here and in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, they might get picked for one of the franchises.

In this article, we will look at three bowlers who might prove to be game-changers for their respective teams in the Maharaja Trophy 2023.

#3. Vijaykumar Vyshak

The 26-year-old Vijaykumar Vyshak was forced to sit up and take notice in last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Vyshak took 15 wickets in eight innings and took a wicket every 11 balls. He did this while conceding at 6.3 runs per over with a dot ball percentage of 39 percent.

Vyshak doesn't have that raw pace, but he has an arsenal of variations and has developed a variety of knuckleballs; he was Karnataka’s go-to bowler at the back end of the innings in the tournament.

This helped him get drafted into the RCB team as a replacement player. Although he didn't set the stage on fire, he did ensure that he got noticed by many.

Known to be a tricky customer, he tends to get the ball to skid through from a good length. With most of his deliveries being good length or shorter, he might not be a bowler to get past with that much ease.

#2. Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna, who has been sidelined due to a back injury since August 2022, will be playing his first professional game in a year when he takes the field for the Mysore Warriors in Maharaja Trophy 2023.

The tall, lanky, hit-the-deck pacer who generates extra bounce and likes to bowl in the probing channel is the most exciting prospect going around from an Indian perspective.

With Chinnaswamy having smaller boundaries, his hard back-of-length bowling might prove handy for testing his fitness at the same time.

#1. Vidhwath Kaverappa

If there is one bowler you would not want to miss watching streaming into the bowling crease in Maharaja Trophy 2023, it is Vidhwath Kaverappa.

He is one of the hottest properties right now in Indian domestic pace bowling stocks, which was quite evident when he outperformed everyone in the recent Deodhar Trophy 2023.

His work ethics were visible, and every time he bent his back, there was more speed and bounce, even on the most placid of surfaces. Kaverappa picked up 13 wickets, averaging 14.5 and giving away runs at an economy of 4.7.

The pacer was bouncing out batsmen on the back foot, checking their defense with pitched-up deliveries tailing in.